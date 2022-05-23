Skin lightening face wash restores complexion and nourishes skin By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on May 23, 2022 16:05 IST





Summary: Face washes that come with skin lightening and whitening properties improve skin tone by several notches.

A skin lightening face wash helps you get that glowing and radiant look.

Are you someone whose skin complexion has deteriorated over a period of time? Well, then don't think you're alone. Many of us have witnessed how over the years environmental factors, hormonal changes and lifestyle changes have taken a toll on our skin tone. To uplift your dull-looking skin, it is important to give it a boost with a face wash that comes packed with skin whitening or lightening properties. Formulated with natural ingredients like Manjistha, vitamins C & E, Aloe Vera, Turmeric and more, skin lightening face washes are in demand for the multiple benefits they provide to the skin. Not only do these formulations better the skin complexion, they also treat pigmentation and other ageing signs like dark spots, dark circles etc. They provide rich moisturisation to the skin and keep it absolutely supple and glowing.



If you're looking for options, the our list below can come in handy. The best part is all our shortlisted items comes at discounted rates. So, without delay, take a look. Price of face washes at a glance:

Face wash Price after discount Price Jadibutiio Skin Lightening Face Wash ₹ 299.00 ₹ 650.00 Roots & Stems Anti-Pigmentation & Tan Removal Face Wash ₹ 179.00 ₹ 200.00 LA Organo Kojic Acid Foaming Face Wash ₹ 299.00 ₹ 375.00 Soulflower Herbal Kumkumadi Face Wash ₹ 349.00 ₹ 1,000.00 Trycone L Glutathione Face Wash ₹ 299.00 ₹ 495.00

Jadibutiio Skin Lightening Face Wash



This dermatologically tested face wash is made from the goodness of Neem, Manjishtha and other such natural ingredients which have skin lightening properties. It has a pleasant fragrance of a blend of Rose, Neem, Aloe Vera and Cucumber and can do wonders for your skin. You'll feel instantly fresh and rejuvenated after every face wash. Besides, it also helps treat pigmentation and has a soothing effect on skin.

Roots & Stems Anti-Pigmentation & Tan Removal Face Wash



This face wash comes loaded with the goodness of vitamin C that results in a glowing and youthful skin. It has a soothing effect on skin, helps do away with stubborn tan and even treats pigmentation. For giving your dry and dull-looking skin an instant boost, this face wash definitely fits the bill. It increases the moisture content in the skin and keeps it supple and hydrated at all times.

LA Organo Kojic Acid Foaming Face Wash



This foaming face wash is made from the blend of Licorice, vitamin C, Niacinamide, Ashwagandha and other such natural ingredients. It provides multi-pronged skin benefits. From lightening the skin tone, combating the effects of environmental factors like pollution on skin, to brightening it and treating hyperpigmentation and other ageing signs, this formulation does it all and more. It is gentle on the skin and deep cleanses it without drying it or triggering any skin reaction.

Soulflower Herbal Kumkumadi Face Wash



The goodness of Aloe Vera, Wild Turmeric, Mulethi and Saffron can be found in this formulation. It comes packed with skin whitening properties and gives an instant uplift to a dull- and dry-looking skin. It improves skin complexion, treats pigmentation, brightens the skin tone, fights formation of acne and ageing signs and more. Besides cleansing your skin, it also deeply hydrates and moisturises it.

Trycone L Glutathione Face Wash

Have you been obsessing over glass skin? Then this face wash can help you improve the quality of your skin. Made from the blend of vitamins C and E, Berry extracts, among other premium quality ingredients, this face wash controls melanin and moves it from basal layer to the surface. It safeguards skin from the harmful UV rays and also helps regenerate and repair tissues. Besides, it also lighten hyperpigmentation.