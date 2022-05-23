Sign out
Skin lightening face wash restores complexion and nourishes skin 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 23, 2022 16:05 IST

Summary:

Face washes that come with skin lightening and whitening properties improve skin tone by several notches.

A skin lightening face wash helps you get that glowing and radiant look.

Are you someone whose skin complexion has deteriorated over a period of time? Well, then don't think you're alone. Many of us have witnessed how over the years environmental factors, hormonal changes and lifestyle changes have taken a toll on our skin tone. To uplift your dull-looking skin, it is important to give it a boost with a face wash that comes packed with skin whitening or lightening properties. Formulated with natural ingredients like Manjistha, vitamins C & E, Aloe Vera, Turmeric and more, skin lightening face washes are in demand for the multiple benefits they provide to the skin. Not only do these formulations better the skin complexion, they also treat pigmentation and other ageing signs like dark spots, dark circles etc. They provide rich moisturisation to the skin and keep it absolutely supple and glowing.
 
If you're looking for options, the our list below can come in handy. The best part is all our shortlisted items comes at discounted rates. So, without delay, take a look. 

Price of face washes at a glance:

Face washPrice after discountPrice
 Jadibutiio Skin Lightening Face Wash 299.00 650.00
 Roots & Stems Anti-Pigmentation & Tan Removal Face Wash 179.00 200.00
 LA Organo Kojic Acid Foaming Face Wash 299.00  375.00
 Soulflower Herbal Kumkumadi Face Wash 349.00 1,000.00
 Trycone L Glutathione Face Wash 299.00 495.00

Jadibutiio Skin Lightening Face Wash

This dermatologically tested face wash is made from the goodness of Neem, Manjishtha and other such natural ingredients which have skin lightening properties. It has a pleasant fragrance of a blend of Rose, Neem, Aloe Vera and Cucumber and can do wonders for your skin. You'll feel instantly fresh and rejuvenated after every face wash. Besides, it also helps treat pigmentation and has a soothing effect on skin.

Jadibutiio Skin Lightening Face Wash For Reducing Pigmentation | Cucumber, Aloe & Neem Extracts | No Parabens, Sulphate, Silicones & Colors | 100ml
57% off
Rs 299 Rs 699
Buy now

Roots & Stems Anti-Pigmentation & Tan Removal Face Wash

This face wash comes loaded with the goodness of vitamin C that results in a glowing and youthful skin. It has a soothing effect on skin, helps do away with stubborn tan and even treats pigmentation. For giving your dry and dull-looking skin an instant boost, this face wash definitely fits the bill. It increases the moisture content in the skin and keeps it supple and hydrated at all times.

Roots & Stems Anti-Pigmentation & Tan Removal Face Wash Gentle Cleanser for Radiant & Lightening & Whitening Skin, Anti-Aging, Pigmentation, Dark Spots & Tan Removal Treatment, 100ml
10% off
Rs 179 Rs 200
Buy now

LA Organo Kojic Acid Foaming Face Wash

This foaming face wash is made from the blend of Licorice, vitamin C, Niacinamide, Ashwagandha and other such natural ingredients. It provides multi-pronged skin benefits. From lightening the skin tone, combating the effects of environmental factors like pollution on skin, to brightening it and treating hyperpigmentation and other ageing signs, this formulation does it all and more. It is gentle on the skin and deep cleanses it without drying it or triggering any skin reaction.

LA Organo Kojic Acid Foaming Face Wash Enriched with Licorice, Vitamin C, Niacinamide for Skin Brightening & Lightening, Reduce Dark Spots, Wrinkles & Fine Lines 100 ML
20% off
Rs 299 Rs 375
Buy now

Soulflower Herbal Kumkumadi Face Wash

The goodness of Aloe Vera, Wild Turmeric, Mulethi and Saffron can be found in this formulation. It comes packed with skin whitening properties and gives an instant uplift to a dull- and dry-looking skin. It improves skin complexion, treats pigmentation, brightens the skin tone, fights formation of acne and ageing signs and more. Besides cleansing your skin, it also deeply hydrates and moisturises it.

Soulflower Herbal Kumkumadi Face Wash| Brightening, Lightening & Glowing Spotless Skin, Reduces Dark Spots, Blemishes, Acne for Men & Women| Saffron, Turmeric, Gudhal, Mulethi Cooling Aloe Vera|120ml
55% off
Rs 450 Rs 1,000
Buy now

Trycone L Glutathione Face Wash
Have you been obsessing over glass skin? Then this face wash can help you improve the quality of your skin. Made from the blend of vitamins C and E, Berry extracts, among other premium quality ingredients, this face wash controls melanin and moves it from basal layer to the surface. It safeguards skin from the harmful UV rays and also helps regenerate and repair tissues. Besides, it also lighten hyperpigmentation.

Trycone L Glutathione Face Wash Enrich with Vitamin-C for Skin Whitening, 100 Gm
40% off
Rs 299 Rs 495
Buy now

