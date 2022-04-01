Skincare routine for oily skin: The key lies in picking the right products

Skincare is not easy if you haven’t armed yourself with basic knowledge about your skin type and what products are best suited for your skin. A lot of us keep experimenting on trial and error basis till very late in life, and in the process, our skin health takes a toll. If you have an oily and acne-prone skin, then we have a roundup of products shortlisted in the list below. These include a foaming cleanser, an alcohol-free toner, a serum with salicylic acid, a water-based and lightweight moisturiser and a sunscreen. These are the everyday essential both for your AM and PM skincare routine. They have been picked after careful deliberation in view of oily skin type. The options listed are from different and trusted brands.

You may definitely want to try these formulations if you’re tired of excess oil and sheen on your skin. Not only will these products help you remove excess oil, but they will also improve the quality of your skin manifold. To take a look, scroll down.

Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser , Daily Face Wash for Oily, Acne prone Skin , Gentle Foaming, 125ml

This facial cleanser is formulated for people with oily and acne-prone skin. It is dermatologically recommended and contains Glycerin which helps moisturise one’s skin deeply. It not only cleanses the skin from dirt and impurities, but also replenishes skin lipids. It contains no artificial fragrance and is available in a 125 ml packaging.

Plum Green Tea Alcohol Free Toner | For Oily, Acne Prone Skin | Shrinks & Tightens Pores | 100% Vegan | 200ml

This facial tone from Plum is a 100% vegan formulation. Made from the goodness of Green tea extracts, Glycolic acid, this FDA (US Food and Drug Administration)-approved skincare product helps in keeping skin hydrated and supple. It is effective in fighting acne and getting rid of dead skin cells, resulting in clean and clear skin. It is free from mineral oil, SLS and paraben. Besides, it is also non-comedogenic, which means it doesn’t trigger any skin reaction.

Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Serum For Acne, Blackheads & Open Pores | Reduces Excess Oil & Bumpy Texture | BHA Based Exfoliant for Acne Prone or Oily Skin | 30ml

This Salicylic acid face serum from skincare brand Minimalist offers multiple benefits to those with an oily and acne-prone skin type. This formulation helps in removing blackheads, whiteheads and acne, resulting in a clear and smooth skin. It also reduces the size of open pores and improves skin texture manifold. Given that it penetrates easily into the pore lining, it is easy to get rid of dirt and impurities from deep within the layers of skin. Besides acting as a potent exfoliator, it also is effective in controlling excessive oil. It is fragrance-free, silicones-free, sulfates-free, parabens-free and essential oils-free.

Pilgrim Oil-free Gel Moisturiser with Hyaluronic Acid & Willow Bark Extracts | Suitable for Oily & Acne-Prone Skin Types| Men & Women | Korean Skin Care | 50gm

This gel-based moisturiser is just what your oily skin needs. Made from the goodness of Hyaluronic acid and Willow bark extracts, this formulation comes with hydration-boosting properties. It supports the moisture barrier and keeps one’s skin nourished for a good 24 hours long. It controls oil and gives skin a smooth and matte appearance. It also fades the appearance of blemishes and removes dead skin cells from the surface of skin, resulting in rejuvenated and clear skin. Besides, it has a soothing effect on skin and also reduces the size of open pores.

Neutrogena Ultra sheer Sunscreen, SPF 50+, Ultra light, for oily and dry skin, 30ml

This sunscreen from Neutrogena comes packed with the goodness of SPF 50. It not only shields skin from the harmful rays of the sun but also results in soft and smooth skin. It has been dermatologically tested and is both waterproof and sweatproof. Try this ultra light formulation which has a matte finish for great skin.

