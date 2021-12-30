Sleeping lip mask is an essential beauty secret known to few, top picks

Are you a skincare enthusiast who takes pride in having a wholesome collection of beauty products? Well, then we are going to put you though a test and see if you are truly particular about skincare. While we are sure your dressing must have on it a body lotion, a hair oil, a sunscreen, a number of face serums and creams, but do you have a sleeping lip mask as well?

Well, if yes, then you have our approval. And if not, then it's time to incorporate this lip care product in your makeup bag asap. Why, you ask? Well, this product, which is to be used before you sleep, helps in getting rid of flaky and dead skin on your lips, promotes cell generation, keep lips hydrated and nourished. The result in buttery soft lips.

We bet by now you are convinced why it is an important beauty product. So, if you are keep on including sleeping lip masks in your beauty regime, then we have a list prepared for you. In it, you will find our top picks which are the ultimate product for lip care. Scroll through the list to learn about the amazing benefits of this wonder product.

1. Dot &amp;Key LIP PLUMPING SLEEPING MASK

This formulation is made from a healthy blend of natural ingredients like Shea butter, Manuka honey, vitamin C, antioxidants, Lingonberry, Turmeric oil, Coconut and Castor oil. To get moisturized lips, all you have to do is sleep with this mask on to wake up to soft and hydrated lips. It gets rid of dead cells and flaky skin on lips and also works well in reducing the appearance of dark spots on them. Besides, it has a fruity sense which can prove invigorating for your senses.

2. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry, 8g

This lip mask, which is to be applied before sleep, is available in many fruity scents. It melts the dead skin gently and helps make the skin smoother, firm and elastic. It comes in a great packaging and is lightweight, which makes it travel-friendly too.

3. IKKAI Organic Pink Me Again Hydrating Lip Sleeping Mask

Enriched with the goodness of berry extracts, this lip sleeping mask is made from 100% natural ingredients, is cruelty-free, preservative-free and suitable for all skin types. It does a killer job in keeping one's lips nourished, hydrated, soft and supple. It comes with a yummy bubblegum essence and offers an excellent one-stop solution for dry and chapped lips.

4. MARS Hydrating Sleeping Lip Mask (Berry)

This hydrating lip mask comes in the form of gel and works towards making your lips soft and nourished. With the help of the sleeping lip mask, you can now get fuller and pouty lips in no time. Available in a compact and lightweight packaging, this product is travel-friendly too.

