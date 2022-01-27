Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Smudge-proof and non-sticky, liquid lipsticks are a real delight, some picks

Check out our top picks among liquid lipsticks that are available in many interesting hues. They also stay intact for long durations. 
A good shade of lipstick can help spruce up the overall look.(Pexels)
Published on Jan 27, 2022
ByShreya Garg

It is a known secret that a good lipstick can not only spruce up the overall look, but also uplift one's mood in a jiffy. They are many variations available in lipsticks and one of them is a liquid lipstick. It is popular and very easy to apply. You can find them in many brands. A good lipstick is one that is smudge-proof, transfer-proof and stays intact for long durations. Also, the ones that are cruelty-free should be preferred. So, to help you with the selection, we have rounded up a few picks that are matte in finish, long-lasting, highly pigmented, vegan and more. 

These lipsticks are likely to become your go-to companion when travelling, or otherwise. Some of them even come infused with the goodness of some ingredients that keep lips moisturized and supple. Keen on adding some premium lip shades to your collection, then scroll below and take a look at our list. 1. Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, 15 Lover, 5ml

This liquid lipstick from Maybelline comes in a fine matte finish. It can last up to for good 16 hours. Its intensely pigmented formula does not dry out lips. It comes with a unique arrow applicator for precise application. Besides, it is available in more than 25 shades.2. Lakme Forever Matte Liquid Lip Colour, 5.6 ml

This long-lasting formulation has a matte finish. It is designed to suit all skin tones and its rich, intense formula stays intact for up to 16 hours. It glides easily on one's lips and has a lightweight texture. Available in 20 matte shades, you are likely to feel spoilt for choice.3. Kiro Non-Stop Airy Matte Liquid Lip - Lipstick, Nutmeg Nude, 5 ml

Enriched with the goodness of Apricot and Avocado oils, this formulation is lightweight and non-sticky. It keeps your lips hydrated and even repairs the skin of lips, if required. It glides smoothly and is available in many striking hues. It is 100% vegan and is devoid of parabens and toxins. Also, it is likely to suit all skin tones. 4. MyGlamm LIT Liquid Matte Lipstick (DTR), 4.54 g

Enriched with the goodness of Moringa oil, this lipstick keeps lips moisturized and supple at all times. It is smudge-proof and transfer-proof and stays intact for as good as 12 hours. It is available in many intense and pigmented shades. Besides, it is PETA-approved and thus, 100% vegan.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

