Smudge-proof kajal is beauty essential that every girl swears by. See top picks

Kajal is an everyday beauty product that most of us can't do without. There are a few things we all look for in a kajal. One of the important factors is that an eye pencil should be smudge-proof, because we don't want beads of sweat ruining it. Also, most of us also have the tendency to rub our eyes from time to time, so it really helps if one has a smudge-proof kajal. Among other considerations, a kajal should be waterproof, last for long durations and be devoid of harmful chemicals.



The best way to accentuate your eyes and, at the same time, keep the look minimalistic is with a kajal. It definitely does a spectacular job at that. You can apply an eye pencil, or kajal on both waterline and eye lids for defining eyes. It is almost strange how one stroke of kajal can uplift your face so much. This explains so many women swear by it across all age groups.



If you have run out of stock, or simply in a mood to try out different brands of kajal, then the list prepared below is likely to come in handy for you. All the kajals are smudge-proof, waterproof, formulated with nourishing ingredients and glide smoothly over the eyes. So, take a look and happy shopping.





1. Mamaearth Charcoal Black Long Stay Kajal

This kajal for Mamaearth is vegan and stays in place for as good as 11 hours. It is smudge-proof and waterproof. Made by using natural ingredients like vitamin C and chamomile, this kajal is free from sulfate, SLS, paraben, artificial preservatives and other harmful chemicals. It is also ophthalmologically tested and is suited for all skin types.





2. Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal, Black, 0.35g

This colossal kajal can last for up to 24 hours. This smudge-proof and waterproof formulation is reliable and a perfect pick to give your eyes a sharp definition. It is infused with the goodness of Aloe Vera and vitamins C and E, which come packed with hydrating and moisturizing properties. This eye pencil glides smoothly over the eyes and has a deep and intense black colour.





3. Lakme Eyeconic Black Kajal 0.35 g

This eye pencil has a matte finish type and lasts for as good as 22 hours. It is smudge-proof and comes in a twist-up format for deep stroke. You can use this pencil both to apply on water line and the eyelids. Available in deep black colour, this eyes pencil is absolutely safe to use and is also dermatologically tested.





4. L'Oreal Paris Kajal Magique, Bold, 9g

This new generation formulation is powered with mineral pigments for a deep and intense colour. It is smudge-proof for up to 12 hours and is also waterproof. Formulated with the nourishing ingredients like Cocoa butter, vitamins C and E and Olive oil esters, this eye pencil is soft upon touching and glides smoothly. It is suitable for every eye, including the sensitive ones.



5. MARS Long Lasting and Smudge Proof Kajal

A vegan and long-lasting formulation, this eye pencil is one of the best pick to give your eyes a defining look. It has a velvety matte finish and glides smoothly over the eyes. Just one stroke is enough to get the eyes of your dreams. No harsh chemicals have been used in the making of this kajal. It is suitable for every eye, including the sensitive eyes.





