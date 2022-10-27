Story Saved
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Spinecure mattress come with promise of good night's sleep

  • HT By
  • Published on Oct 27, 2022 19:47 IST
Summary:

Spinecure mattress is comfortable to sleep on and allows one to unwind peacefully. Read on to see top picks from the brand.

Spinecure mattresses are of good quality and super durable too.

A good mattress is a must for a person to relax and unwind after a long and tiring day at work or home. The fabric of the mattress must be soft, durable, breathable and of good quality. It should offer support to the body and allow even weight distribution. There are many options listed on Amazon and one of them is mattresses from Spinecure. The mattresses are made from hypoallergenic material and allow one to sleep comfortably and at ease.

We have rounded up some of the mattresses from the brand that rank high on all essential parameters. They come in different colours and you can find options for queen size, single and double beds. They are manufactured in India and provide relief from pain as well. Scroll down to take a look at our options for you. You will love them and will want to thank us later. Happy shopping!


Spineheal Orthofit 4 inch Dual Comfort Single Bed Size Mattress

This mattress’ fabric is made from cotton quilted high GSM fabric on both sides. The mattress' material is hypoallergenic and cool and breathable. The expanded polyethylene foam and high-density premium foam allows one to feel comfortable and bask in the cocoon-like feeling. It is 100% manufactured in India. It is a four inch, single bed size mattress.

Spineheal Orthofit 4 inch Dual Comfort Single Bed Size Mattress, High Density Foam - Medium & Firm (72 x 30 x 4 Inches)
41% off 2,505 4,259
Spinecure Spine-Opedic - India's First Health Guard Certified Anti-Bacterial Orthopedic Mattress

This mattress is available in white colour and comes with a 10 years manufacturer warranty. The inner cover is made from 100% pure cotton fabric that is super breathable and cool. The outer cover is made from anti-bacterial fabric, which helps in protecting from bed bugs and bacteria. The latest future plus memory foam helps in pain relief and even weight distribution. It is manufactured in India. It is best suited for a double size bed.

Spinecure Spine-Opedic - India's First Health Guard+ Certified Anti-Bacterial Orthopedic Mattress, 75 x 48 x 5 inches (Double Size); White
43% off 8,050 14,139
Spinecure Spine-Opedic - India's First Health Guard+ Certified Anti-Bacterial Orthopedic Mattress

This mattress is available in white colour. The inner cover of this mattress is made from 100% pure cotton fabric that ensures breathability. It keeps it cool as well. Users will get 10 years manufacturer warranty on this. And the outer cover is made from anti-bacterial fabric, which helps in protecting from bed bugs and bacteria. The latest future plus memory foam of the mattress helps in alleviating pain and even weight distribution. Manufactured in India, it is best suited for a double size bed.

Spinecure Spine-Opedic - India's First Health Guard Certified Anti-Bacterial Orthopedic Mattress, 75 x 42 x 6 inches (Double Size); White
46% off 7,695 14,139
Spinecure Dual Feel - Firm and Medium Soft Mattress


This mattress is available in grey colour. It is medium soft on one side and medium firm on the other side. The outer cover is made from anti-bacterial fabric. Besides, the latest Hexa cell technology helps provide the user with the best support. It feels soft under your shoulders and firm under your hips. It weighs about 12 kg. This mattress is a durable one, making it an absolute must buy.

Spinecure Dual Feel - Firm and Medium Soft Mattress, 72 X 36 X 6 inches (Single Size, Grey)
38% off 5,819 9,379
Spinecure Spine-Opedic - India's First Health Guard+ Certified Anti-Bacterial Orthopedic Mattress

This mattress is made from 100% pure cotton fabric that is breathable. Thanks to the quality fabric, the mattress remains cool at all times. The outer cover is made from anti-bacterial fabric that helps in protecting from bed bugs and bacteria. The latest future plus memory foam help in pain relief and even weight distribution. Available in three colours - blue, white and grey - this one is perfect for a queen size bed.

Spinecure Spine-Opedic - India's First Health Guard+ Certified Anti-Bacterial Orthopedic Mattress, 72 x 60 x 5 inches (Queen Size); Blue
43% off 9,297 16,379
Price of Spinecure mattress at a glance:

ProductPrice
Spineheal Orthofit 4 inch Dual Comfort Single Bed Size Mattress 4,259.00
Spinecure Spine-Opedic - India's First Health Guard Certified Anti-Bacterial Orthopedic Mattress 14,139.00
Spinecure Spine-Opedic - India's First Health Guard+ Certified Anti-Bacterial Orthopedic Mattress 16,379.00
Spinecure Dual Feel - Firm and Medium Soft Mattress 9,379.00
Spinecure Spine-Opedic - India's First Health Guard+ Certified Anti-Bacterial Orthopedic Mattress 14,139.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

