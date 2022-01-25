Spirometer is used as a respiratory exerciser for lungs, some picks from Amazon

Exercise is an important and effective way to keep diseases at bay. Different exercises help us stay fit, keep obesity away and ensure that organs function well.

Like other parts of the body, your lungs too need attention. A spirometer is often prescribed by doctors as a deep breathing exercising tool for patients. It is used as a comprehensive respiratory fitness device and is meant to achieve optimum lung capacity.

Once you get an okay from your doctor to use this instrument, you can use it as an inhale and exhale device on a regular basis. This device has three balls in different colours. Through a process of inhaling air and exhaling it, the user has to try and lift all the three balls simultaneously. Each ball indicates the amount of air (inspired volume measured in cc) taken in.

E-commerce platforms like Amazon have a number of these instruments listed on their website. We have shortlisted some of them for your perusal. Do take a look.

1) Control D Spirometer 3 Ball Lung Exerciser

This deep breathing exerciser is meant for comprehensive respiratory fitness. Regular use of it helps achieve optimum lung capacity. It can be used by athletes, yoga practitioners, fitness enthusiasts, singers and wind instrument musicians, people living in high pollution areas and people dealing with cold, sinus, allergy and other respiratory issues, claims the manufacturer. The instrument is hygienic and can be washed.

2) Nuwik Premium Spirometer for Breathing Exercise

This exerciser is meant for inhalation (breathe in) exercise and measurement of what?. For exhaling exercise, you have to turn it upside down. Using this instrument regularly will ensure that you achieve maximal lung expansion and thereby improve lung health and maintain clear airways. The device can be dismantled and cleaned thoroughly. In doing so, you avoid infection.

3) Wonder Care- Deep Breathing Lung Exerciser

This device can be used for breathing exercises, increasing oxygen concentration and lung capacity by inhaling. It helps in achieving lung expansion and in maintaining clear airways. The entire unit can be dismantled for cleaning and disinfecting purposes.

4) entair Respiratory Respirometer

This device is designed as a deep breathing exerciser for comprehensive respiratory fitness from 600cc/sec to 1200 cc/ sec. It also aims to give us optimum lung capacity. It can be dismantled and washed for cleaning and disinfection purposes. It is compact in design and has been made from break-resistant plastic material.

