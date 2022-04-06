Stay cool this summer with nourishing beverages like coconut water

Summer can be extremely demanding - excessive water and electrolytes loss can leave you feeling tired with low energy levels. You feel totally dehydrated at all times.

While many may understand what water loss is, many others would be unfamiliar with electrolytes. Electrolytes are important because they are what your cells (especially nerve, heart, muscle) use to transfer electrical signals to communicate with each other and with other cells. Dr S Sudersenan, senior consultant for psychology at BL Kapur Hospital, New Delhi was quoted in an article in Hindustan Times as saying: “Electrolytes are carried by the salts in your body. The more you sweat in the summer, the more salts you lose and hence, your body is rapidly depleted of electrolytes.” He further went on to say how the loss of electrolytes is a key reason for irritability. “Therefore, it is essential to maintain a fluid-sodium balance during the summer months,” he added.

There are a number of beverages that help us replenish lost fluids and salts. We have curated a list of such products. Take a look.

Paper Boat Coriander Buttermilk

This drink is enriched with vitamin D and vitamin B12 and has no added sugar and preservatives. Vitamin D supports a healthy immune system while vitamin B12 keeps blood cells healthy. This buttermilk is flavoured with coriander, other Indian spices along with curd. While this is a refreshing and delicious drink but the company advises that not more than two per day should be consumed.

B08BS3F3KD

DABUR Real Activ 100% Tender Coconut Water

Coconut water is known to contain natural electrolytes and helps boost immunity and supports hydration. It is naturally low in calories and helps maintain skin and digestive health. It is also naturally fat free. This particular brand's coconut water also comes without any flavour.

B01BJ1IPD2

<strong>Amul Lassi Tetra Pack, 1L (Rose Flavour)</strong>

This lassi is refreshing milk-based natural drink. It is available with buttermilk and raita masala (dahi masala) flavours. This delicious lassi tastes best when chilled. It is available in a no-flavour version as well as rose-flavoured version. You can depend on this lassi as a rich source of calcium and protein.

B0781VSRJ2

<strong>Paper Boat Aam Panna</strong>

Aam Panna is a tangy and sweet-sour recipe that is made from natural raw mango puree. This drink comes flavoured with lemon, mint and spices and makes for a refreshing real fruit mix.

B00RLHKBI6

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.