Stock up on these energy drink powders to combat heatwaves and stay energetic

Heatwaves in summer can sap one's energy. A few hours spent out in the open is sure to drain you out, resulting in fatigue, loss of vitality, low spirits and so on. Such a feeling can be a dampener, resulting in one performing inefficiently in many spheres of life. Thus, energy drink powders. These formulations come packed with electrolytes and nutrients that give the body a much-needed boost of energy, allowing one to feel better almost instantly. Available in different flavours, these powders taste delicious and act as a great pick-me-up.

Amazon has a slew of such powders available on its platform. We have rounded up some of them in our list below for your perusal. They help refresh one’s mind and body and restore the lost energy. A must-have at workplaces and homes, some of these formulations also support bone health and promote immunity. Scroll down to take a look at our top picks.

This energy drink powder is available in orange flavour. A vegetarian formulation, it contains glucose and sucrose which help give the body a dose of instant and sustained energy respectively. Also, it is enriched with five vital electrolytes namely sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium and chloride. It is safe for consumption by people belonging from all age groups and contains no artificial sweetener.

This energy drink powder has a tangy orange flavour and is a vegetarian formulation. It helps provide an instant boost of energy, refreshing both mind and body from fatigue. It is sugar-free and also helps in muscle recovery.

This energy drink powder is available in two flavours - orange and green apple. It helps build stamina and comes enriched with nutrients like Iron, vitamins A, B12, B6 and C and Folic acid, that help in supporting optimal bone and muscle strength. Besides, this formulation also aid in transporting more oxygen to the body effectively.

This energy drink powder comes in the packs of five, three and 10. It is available in orange flavour and tastes delicious. It comes packed with electrolytes which help the body retain fluid, which is essential for the functioning of nerves and muscles. Besides, it is also a rich source of vitamin C, potassium and chloride which help in supporting growth and development of the body, repairing body tissues and improving immunity.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

