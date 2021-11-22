Stretch marks can be a thing of past with these top skincare products

Gone are the days when the fear of developing stretch marks left women feeling upset. With advanced skincare products aimed at reducing the appearance of stretch marks and scars available at the click of a mouse, women have all the more reason to feel more confident in their skin. Stretch marks post pregnancy are commonplace. However, now there are a myriad products available in the market which aim at giving a boost to skin health and reducing stretch marks and scars.

If you have been planning to get your hands on one, then do refer to the list below which brings to you some popular and effective skincare products that will help you get over your skin woes. Take a look. 1. Bio-Oil skincare oil, 200 ml

This powerful blend of Rosemary oil, Calendula oil, Lavendar oil, Chamomile oil, Purcellin oil and vitamins E and A offers multiple benefits. It helps repair skin damage and reduce the appearance of stretch marks and scars. It has been dermatologically tested and is smooth in application. The formulation is non-greasy and absorbs quickly into the skin. After regular application you will begin to see the results.2. Cipla Mamaxpert Stretch Mark Cream, 60 gm

Crafted from the blend of vitamin E, Shea butter, Rapeseed oil, and Coffee seed oil, this stretch mark cream boosts skin elasticity and visibly reduces the appearance of stretch marks and scars. It improves collagen production and promotes elastin synthesis, which in turn help better the firmness of the skin. It also contains zingiber extract and niacinamide, which soothe stretchy skin. Free from parabens, SLS, and other irritants, this cream is a perfect pick if you want a nourished skin.3. Palmer’s Massage Lotion for Stretch Marks

This pregnancy body lotion is suitable to apply on the body to give skin a new life. It results in softer and supple skin. Dermatologically tested, this lotion is free from mineral oil, parabens, phthalates, fragrance allergens and dyes. It is suitable for all skin types, including the sensitive skin. Not only will it help in reducing the stretch marks, but also boost the elasticity of the skin. 4. Namyaa Natural Science Body Toning/Sculpting Wonder Oil

A rich formulation of oils and vitamins, this wonder oil offers multiple benefits. From improving the appearance of stretch marks, scars, to treating uneven skin tone and ageing skin, this oil does it all effectively. The ingredients used are natural and help result in a smooth skin. Over a period of time, you will see your skin becoming healthy and more supple. The best part is this oil is paraben-free and colorant-free.

