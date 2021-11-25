Struggling with dry, irritated skin this winter? Try body butter creams

Most of us struggle with extremely dry and irritated skin during winter season. Well, extremely dry skin calls for skincare products which deeply nourish the skin. Body butter creams can be the perfect solution to keep our skin mositurized and nourished at all times. They are infused with natural ingredients which are packed with hydrating and moisturizing properties. They help lock in moisture for longer hours and result in silky, soft and buttery skin. Besides, some of them also help in reducing stretch marks. Needless to say, these creams also take care of other skin-related issues like uneven skin tone.

If you are planning on buying one, then you don't have to look anywhere else. You will find mentioned below a list of body butter creams infused with the goodness of plant-based ingredients. Check them out.

1. mCaffeine Naked & Rich Choco Body Butter

This cream is loaded with the goodness of Caramel and Argan oil, which are known to have nourishing and moisturizing properties. They vastly improve skin texture and result in a soft, smooth skin. It is perfect to use for every season and all skin types. It heals dry skin, reduces the appearance of stretch marks and deeply nourishes the skin. It is also infused with caffeine, which is a superfood and helps treat uneven skin tone. It keeps skin moisturized for up to 72 hours and absorbs easily into the skin. The best part about this product is it is free from parabens, SLS and is 100% vegan.

2. Dove Body Love Supple Bounce Body Butter

This paraben-free lotion comes with the promise of giving your skin long-lasting nourishment for up to 48 hours. It results in healthy and supple skin, and improves skin elasticity. It is a plant-based moisturizer and is dermatologically tested. It absorbs quickly into the skin and penetrates into the skin 10 layers deep. It is cruelty-free and is also PETA certified.

3. The Moms Co. Natural Body Butter

This buttery cream has been especially designed for expecting mothers. It helps treat dry and itchy skin that most women experience during pregnancy. It is toxin-free and is crafted with the powerful concoction of Shea butter and cocoa. It is 100% natural and vegan, and contains vitamin-C rich Rosehip oil that helps stimulate collagen synthesis. The vitamin E present in it prevents skin damage. Get your hands on this silicone-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free and mineral oils-free body butter cream for a glowing and radiant skin.

4. UrbanBotanics® 4 in1 Body Butter

This ultra-hydrating body butter enriches skin with essential fatty acids and antioxidants that result in soft, smooth and nourished skin. It is crafted from the blend of Caramel, Shea butter, Kokum butter, Cocoa butter and Sunflower oil, all of which are known to soothe and heal dry and irritated skin. Besides, it also plays a significant role in reducing the appearance of stretch marks.

