Sugar scrubs gently remove dead skin to reveal radiant and smooth skin

Exfoliating skin after a certain age is a must. And what can act as a better exfoliator than sugar scrub. Enriched with moisturizing agents, these scrubs not only help in getting rid of dead skin cells, but also are excellent products that improve the overall health of the skin. From improving texture, resulting in glowing skin, deeply moisturizing it to improving blood circulation, these scrubs are loved by people for the innumerable benefits they provide.There is a range of such scrubs available on Amazon and each of them is from a renowned brand. It is important to provide your skin with a dose of nutrition from time to time and these scrubs come packed with antioxidants and natural ingredients which keep skin nourished intensely. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll through the list and add some in your cart for a glowing and smooth skin.1. Orifllame Milk and Honey Sugar Scrub, 200g

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Formulated with the goodness of milk, honey and sugar, this scrub helps exfoliate the skin and make it smooth and soft. It is prepared using natural ingredients with moisturizing properties. It has a soothing effect on skin and, therefore makes for a good skincare product.2. Vasu Kumkumadi Tailam Sugar Scrub - Age Revitalizing | With Vitamin E & Brown Sugar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Made using brown sugar, vitamin E and 22 potent herbs, this scrub acts as a gentle exfoliator. Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive ones, this formulation comes packed with antioxidants and protects and strengthens skin's defenses. It deeply moisturizes your skin and gets rid of every trace of dirt and grime. It is also dermatologically tested and vegan. 3. The Face Shop Smart Peeling Honey Black Sugar Scrub

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This black sugar scrub dipped in honey acts as a great exfoliator for your skin. It is mild on skin and provides a dose of rich nutrition to it. Besides, it is also effective in removing blackheads, leaving you skin clear and fresh.4. Spantra Sugar Scrub

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Enriched with 100% natural oils, honey and vitamin E, this formulation helps in getting rid of dead skin cells, resulting in glowing and smooth skin. The sugar granules present in this helps in improving blood circulation. Besides, it also is effective in restoring elasticity, improving skin texture and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}