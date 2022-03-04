Sulfate-free shampoos should be on your radar, see options on Amazon

Hair fall, dry hair and thinning of hair have become rather common. In view of our sedentary lifestyle, spike in pollutants and inadequate nutrition, our hair health has suffered. To compound the problem of poor hair health, most of us often make the mistake of randomly choosing a shampoo without checking the ingredients and ensuring if there is sulfate in it or not.

You may have heard that shampoos with sulfate content are not good for hair, but did you ever wonder why? Let us explain this to you. Sulfate is a chemical that results in a rich lather in shampoos. While it may be effective in cleansing hair free from dirt and impurities, it may also strip away moisture present in hair, leaving it dry and unhealthy. This often triggers the problem of irritation in the scalp.

Therefore it is always advisable to look for sulfate-free formulations. To help you with the selection, we have prepared a list below for your perusal. Take a look.

This hair shampoo has a creamy thick formulation that forms a rich lather and deep cleanses dirt and other impurities from one’s hair. It is dermatologically tested and suitable for all hair types. Free from sulfate, it proves good for hair. From nourishing hair, softening it, increasing hair volume to reducing hair breakage, this shampoo is enriched with rice water, Chia seeds, among many other natural ingredients.

This formulation is free of sulfate, paraben and colourants. It helps make hair stronger, softer and hydrated. It is made with six times more 100% real Aloe Vera and botanical extracts to help you get the hair of your dreams.

Enriched with White Lotus, Camellia and Argan oil, this formulation helps in fighting hair fall, thinning of hair, reducing frizz and split ends and increasing the strength of hair. It contains no paraben and sulfate and is suitable for all hair types.

This shampoo is free from sulfate and paraben and proves to be exceptionally good for the health of hair. It controls frizz and results in shiny and soft hair. Besides, along with this pack you will also get a hair mask to condition your hair and experience smooth and healthy hair.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

