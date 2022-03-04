Sunscreen cream shields you from UV rays, nourishes skin too

The summer season is knocking at our doorsteps. While the northern parts of the country are enjoying the spring season, in many other parts of the country, summer has started to manifest itself.

One of the hazards of intense summer heat is the higher presence of ultra violet rays. Apart from putting one at a serious cancer risk, high presence of UV rays also leads to premature aging, tanning and sunburn. The best way to prevent such problems is a sunscreen cream.

There are many options available in the markets and on e-commerce platforms as well. Many of these products come not only with the benefits of a sunscreen, but they also include ingredients that nourish and enrich the skin. Many of them have vitamins in them while others come packed with antioxidants.

If we have convinced you to give them a shot, then Amazon is a good place to check for them. Brands such as Neutrogena may sound new to many Indians, many others would be familiar with names such as Lacto Calamine. Scroll down to see more details.

This cream is essentially a sunscreen but it also doubles up as a lightweight moisturizer. It has a light texture that spreads and blends easily into the skin, leaving behind a moisturized and non-shiny look. It comes loaded with vitamins A, B, E and F that help repair skin after sun exposure, and minimize damage caused by UV exposure. It also soothes, nourishes and hydrates the skin.

This sunscreen has been designed to provide protection against tanning, sunburn and premature skin-ageing. It has been developed specially for oily or acne prone skin. It is light and gets absorbed quick into the skin as it is a water-based sunscreen. It is also paraben- and sulphate- free. It is also non-oily and non-sticky and hence ideally suited for oily skin. Additionally, it is enriched with kaolin clay and lemon extract, which gives a clear matte look.

This sunscreen cream is enriched with the goodness of Rosehip oil and vitamin C and is especially designed as an anti ageing, sun protection cream. This day cream with SPF 30 is good for skin brightening and lightening. It fights pigmentation, reduces blemishes and dark spots. It does all this while protecting the skin against harmful UV rays from the sun. This cream has a matte finish which blends in well into your skin and does not leave a chalky white-cast behind. This sunscreen is suitable for all kinds of skin - dry, combination, oily and acne-prone ones.

This SPF 50+ sunscreen can be used by both men and women. It gives a broad protection against UVA as well as UVB rays. It is an oil-free formulation. It has a very light texture with a non-shiny finish that leaves the skin soft and smooth. This is a waterproof and sweatproof sunscreen and is suitable for all skin types.

