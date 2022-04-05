Sunscreens for dry skin: They protect us from UV rays, hydrate skin as well

Summer and sunscreens go hand in hand. The need to protect ourselves from suntan may be the obvious reason but many will opine that one needs to invest more time and energy in such things as prolonged exposure to sun's harmful ultra-violet rays can cause cancer and serious sunburns.

Unlike the West, Indians haven't really taken to sunscreens despite a fair amount of talk in the media. You will recall how your aunts and older cousins never forgot to carry sun umbrellas every time they stepped out. It was generally understood that one needed to protect oneself from intense heat. The other thing that Indians have done for centuries is applied Turmeric paste to combat suntan and other skin issues. Sunscreens have never been taken seriously by Indians even as a beauty item. We are more likely to use a lipstick for instance than a sunscreen as a beauty hack. The importance of sunscreens has only begun to dawn on us in recent times.

Central to a sunscreen is the component called Sun Protection Factor (SPF). The higher the factor, the greater the protection. In a hot and tropical country like ours sunscreens should be a part of daily routine. One also has to understand that such products should be picked keeping in mind different skin types. If yours is a dry skin, then it is important to see that apart from UV protection, it also nourishes your skin. In the summers, skin gets dry due to lack of hydration not the lack of oil in the skin. Hence, a sunscreen must also hydrate the skin.

If we have convinced you to consider sunscreens this summer, then here are few of them we have curated for you. Check them out.

Bioderma Photoderm Creme SPF 50+ Sunscreen Cream Normal To Dry Sensitive Skin, 40ml

This sunscreen is ideally suited for sensitive and dry skin. This product has been specially formulated to provide intense protection against UV rays. It also hydrates the skin for up to eight hours, leaving the skin feeling supple and comfortable. This sunscreen also has an invisible finish; it is non-sticky and non-oily. It can also be used as an excellent make-up base. It has no fragrance and is non-comedogenic. It is also resistant to heat and high humidity.

UrbanBotanics Advance Ultra Light Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

This sunscreen is designed with high SPF presence (50+++) to provide protection to your skin from not only UV rays but also infrared rays. Its non-sticky gel-based formula provides long-lasting hydration, which is needed for those of us with dry skin. This sunscreen also provides protection against tanning, pre-mature ageing and sunburn. It reduces redness of skin and has work as antioxidants, protecting your cells against free radicals.

Neutrogena Ultra sheer Sunscreen, SPF 50+, Ultra light, for oily and dry skin, 30ml

This is an SPF 50+ sunscreen, which can be used by both men and women. It provides a broad protection against both UVA and UVB rays. It is oil-free and non-comedogenic, which makes it an ultra-light formulation with a non-shiny finish. It leaves the skin soft and smooth. It is also waterproof and sweatproof and gives a matte finish after application.

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA ++++ With Multi Vitamins | 50 gm Cream

This sunscreen has been formulated using four effective UV-filters -- Uvinul T 150, Avobenzone, Octocrylene and Titanium Dioxide to provide protection from UVA and UVB rays. Additionally, it also contains vitamin A, B3, B5, E and F that not only repair skin after sun exposure, but also soothe, nourish and hydrate skin. Application of this sunscreen does not leave a white cast on the face. It spreads easily like a lightweight moisturiser and does not leave behind unwanted residue or heavy feeling.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.