Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Supplements for height growth are ones that aid in good digestion as well

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jun 15, 2022 11:01 IST
Summary:

Height-gaining supplements that help one look taller have a close relationship to good digestion, exercise and sleep.  

One can gain height by having supplements that also help in digestion.

People who have the advantage of height tend to grab attention much easily than people who are short. Why is that so? Well, height tends to give an impression of a strong personality. What's more it that clothes tend to look good on people with some height. So be it personality-wise or aesthetics-wise, it seems, being tall has its advantages.

Now, to the trick question of can you actually grow in height after 18-20 years? As per most researches, our height is determined by our genes. We stop growing after a certain age as our bones stop growing. However, if in the growing years, one has a high protein diet, say till one turns 18, we can majorly improve our height. But what about increasing one's height after one is 20? While your height is unlikely to increase, what can happen it that with a more lean and fit body, one can look taller and slimmer. Hence, looking taller and digestion seem to have a close connection. Now, there are number products available that help you in achieving this goal - looking taller than what one's normal height it.

Many of these products are available online on platforms such as Amazon. We have shortlisted some products that you might find interesting. Take a look.

Dharmani's International Long Looks Capsules

These are Ayurvedic capsules and each bottle contains 60 such capsules. These capsules have been certified by AYUSH department (Government of India). It has been prepared by handpicked herbs and extracts. It can be consumed by adults as well as children. Along with these capsules, one must continue to do regular exercises like running, skipping and stretching. Equally important to get adequate sleep of up to seven to eight years.

DHARMANI`S INTERNATIONAL long looks capsules | Ayurvedic Capsules | 60 Capsules
475 498
Afflatus Ayurvedic Height King 60 Capsules

These capsules too are made from herbal and natural ingredients. They can be given to children. These capsules help boost height from a young age. Among its other benefits include improving digestion, which has a close connection with growth of the body. One capsule should be taken twice a day with milk or juice or as directed by a physician. One has to take them for three to four months for results to show.

Afflatus Ayurvedic Height King 60 Capsules (Pack of 2)
790 1,700
Best Choice Nutrition Speed Ayurvedic Height Supplement

These are also Ayurvedic capsules and each bottle contains 60 capsules each. These capsules have been certified by AYUSH department (Government of India). They have been prepared using handpicked herbs and extracts. These capsules help improve digestion and growth of the body. Also with having these capsules, one has to continue doing regular exercises like running, skipping and stretching. Regular sleep of 7-8 hours is also a must. 

Best Choice Nutrition Speed Ayurvedic Height Supplement looks long Height Speed High Look Height Ayurvedic Capsules (60 Capsules)
299 1,499
Afflatus Skynext Ayurvedic Height Supplement

This height supplement too comes in a pack of 60 capsules. These capsules have been prepared by using best of herbal and natural ingredients. Apart from making the body grow taller, these capsules also help in digestion. Some of its magic ingredients called Ashwagandha, Tulsi and Satavari. They can be had by people of any age group. One must have one capsule twice a day with milk or juice or as directed by physicians.

Afflatus Skynext Ayurvedic Height Supplement -60 Capsules
350 450
Inlazer Natural Height Growth For Helps Increasing Height

This bottle of height-gaining capsules come in a pack of 120 capsules. They help to grow taller, strengthen and increase bone mass. While is proven to work for all age groups, it is specially meant for those in their teenage years. They are is known to reduce the risk of developing Osteoporosis or Osteoarthritis. These capsules also increase vitality and energy, help one relax and strengthen the immune system.

inlazer Natural Height Growth For Helps Increasing Height (120)
1,999
Price of height supplements at a glance:

ProductPrice
Dharmani's International Long Looks Capsules 475.00
Afflatus Ayurvedic Height King 60 Capsules 790.00
Best Choice Nutrition Speed Ayurvedic Height Supplement 299.00
Afflatus Skynext Ayurvedic Height Supplement 350.00
inlazer Natural Height Growth For Helps Increasing Height 1,999.00
