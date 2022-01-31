Take a look at our favourite lip crayons which are super smooth in application

Are you someone who wears lipstick on an everyday basis? Then lip crayons are for you. They are smooth in application and glide easily. You can use them as lip liner and also as lipstick. And if you're new to applying lipsticks, then there can be nothing better than lip crayons to start with. They are easy to hold and glide smoothly, giving you attractive-looking lips in no time. Lip crayons come in many formulas and finishes, which include matte, glossy, metallic and so on. They come in stylish packaging and make for a perfect pick.



To help you with the selection, we have rounded up a few lip crayons which are formulated with advanced skincare ingredients to provide you with best lip care. They are enriched with Jojoba oil, Shea butter, Cocoa butter and suchlike ingredients to give your lips a dose of nourishment and keep them supple and hydrated. Interested in checking out our picks? Then scroll down and take a look at the amazing lip crayons available on Amazon.





1. Swiss Beauty Stain Matte Lipstick, Hazlenut, 3g

This lip crayon from Swiss Beauty has a premium matte finish and is available in a range of beautiful colours. It complements all skin tone and is formulated with the goodness of advanced skincare ingredients. Perfect for long wear, it is highly pigmented and keeps your lips nourished and moisturized.





2. Lakme Enrich Lip Crayon

Enriched with the goodness of Cocoa and Shea butter, this lip crayon has a velvety matte finish and is suitable for all skin tones. It has a soft texture and helps in softening and nourishing of your lips. Besides, it is available in many soothing colour variants.





3. Maybelline New York Color Show Intense Lip Crayon

This lip crayon has a matte finish and is suitable for all skin tones. The colour is highly pigmented and comes packed with the goodness of SPF 17 and honey which protects lips from darkening and dryness. It is also available in a number of interesting and gorgeous shades.





4. SUGAR Cosmetics Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick

This crayon lipstick has a creamy texture and matte finish. It is best suitable for long wear and lasts for as long as up to 10 hours. It is also lightweight and highly pigmented with a bold finish. Also, it is best suitable for normal skin type and is available in many colour variants.





