Take to dark spots removal creams and serums to get back your radiant skin

Aging is a universal phenomenon. It spares no one - all races and genders must come to terms with this reality. One of the places where it first manifests itself is the face. Fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness in the under eye region, dull skin, uneven skin tone, pigmentation and dark spots are commons signs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dark spots are caused by overactive pigment cells. These are also called hyperpigmentation, a condition when skin produces too much melanin. This can be caused due to exposure to ultra violet rays, scarring and aging. These are very embarrassing as they can mar a perfectly beautiful face. Hence, it is important that you take corrective measures.

One of ways to deal with it is to take to dark spots removal creams and serums. Thankfully, there are enough products in the market to choose from. In case, we have convinced you to go ahead and opt for one, we have put together a list you might want to go through. Take a look.

1) Biotique Vitamin C Dark Spot Solution Serum 30ml

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This serum helps in restoring your luminous and youthful skin and is ideal for men and women. This serum not only addresses dark spots (also called age spots), it also diminishes fine lines. This serum has vitamin C which helps moisturize, nourish and protect dull, tired and aging skin. Vitamin C boosts skin’s collagen and elastin and brightens complexion. This vitamin also helps even out patchy complexion and minimizes pigmentation. 2) UrbanBotanics Advanced Skin Radiance Face Cream that helps in Pigmentation removal cream, dark spots, age spots, blemishes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This cream helps in lightening the appearance of blemishes, dark spots, discolouration, hyperpigmentation and loss of skin flexibility. Its magic ingredients and antioxidants penetrate deep into the skin and block darkening pigments from forming. This results in lighter skin cells getting formed. 3) AURAVEDIC Dark Spot Pigmentation Removal Face Cream

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is a dark spot corrector. It is a cream specially formulated to control the spread of dark spots and helps lighten them. It contains wild turmeric, liquorice and saffron that result in even and smooth skin. Additionally, it contains Avocado oil (which protects skin from damage and free radicals), lemon peel (which helps lighten spots and patches) and Licorice (helps reduces pigmentation marks). It also addresses pigmentation and uneven skin tone. This cream controls the damage done to the skin and protects it by building the skin's defense.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4) Glowpink Dark Spot Corrector Cream for Removing Dark Spots, Pigmentation, Blemishes, Acne Scars & Uneven Skin

Here is another cream that helps fade away acne scars and lightens pigmentation. This advanced natural formulation also helps fight dark spots, uneven skin tone and pigmentation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON