Take to rice water shampoos to get shiny and strong hair, see options

Any woman, no matter which culture, age group or race, will tell you just how much she wants her hair to grow long, shiny and beautiful. However, modern lifestyle has ensured that we are unable to give our overall health as much care as we ought too. One of the ways ill health manifests itself in by poor hair health. What's more is that the coronavirus pandemic too has had its effect on hair. There have been many cases where people have suffered tremendous hair fall post Covid.



While it is always best to consult a physician to get to the root cause of hair fall, it never hurts to ensure that hair fall does not happen due to external factors like harsh shampoos. Even better is to look for options that actually augment hair health. While the market is flooded with options claiming to do so, not many would know about the benefits of using rice water shampoos.

To those of us who do not know about rice water, this regular kitchen waste has been used by women in Japan and across China for centuries for its benefits. Apart from conditioning the hair, it is also known to promote hair growth. Amazon has some options in rice water shampoos that you must consider. See here.

1) Buds & Berries Rice water & Chia Seeds Nourishment Shampoo



B09DW168J3

This shampoo contains a combination of rice water and Chia seeds, both of which help in conditioning hair, increasing volume when used over a long period of time and preventing hair breakage. It claims to provide as much as 120 hours of conditioning. What's more is that it is free of the following: sulfate, paraben, silicone, phthalate and gluten.

2) WOW Skin Science Rice Water Shampoo with Rice Water



B097JMRZ5R

For people suffering from weak roots and damaged, frizzy and breakage-prone hair, you need to consider this rice water shampoo. It helps in cleansing and providing hydrating care to hair. Apart from clearing away dirt, it also tones the scalp to help strengthen the roots. This shampoo contains rice keratin protein and lavender essential oil. The actives help strengthen strands, boost shine and calm irritated scalp.



3) WishCare Fermented Rice Water Shampoo



B08BH3ZG4X

This is a fermented rice water shampoo, enriched with natural ingredients that repair and strengthen weak, damaged and brittle hair and promote growth by effectively cleaning your hair and scalp of toxins. It penetrates, moisturizes, renews, softens and provides strength while protecting the hair from harmful styling heat and ultra violet rays. It is free of sulfates, parabens, mineral oils or harmful chemicals. Apart from rice water, it also contains Coconut oil, Almond oil, Olive oil, Rosemary extract and Black Pepper extracts.





4) Mamaearth Rice Water Shampoo

B08ZSFMGW1

This shampoo contains fermented rice water, keratin and wheat protein. It keeps hair free from dirt, grime and damage. This shampoo is also paraben- and sulfate-free. Additionally, it also prevents split ends, hair breakage, increases elasticity and volume to make your hair manageable and healthier.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.