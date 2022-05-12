Take to skin whitening face wash for improved and even-toned complexion

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Uneven skin tone, damage caused by pollution, ageing signs, among other things, can really mar one's beauty. To improve the complexion of your skin and make it look radiant and glowing, skin whitening face washes can come in handy. These face washes come infused with the goodness of natural extracts known for their brightening properties. For instance, Turmeric, Neem, Aloe Vera, Peach extracts - all of them help in nourishing and brightening the skin tone. Once you see the results manifest in the form of clean and smooth skin, you will feel a surge in confidence and gravitate more towards these face washes.
There are a number of options available online. To help you with quick and easy selection, we navigated through the many products to together a few of them in our list below. For a happy and bright skin tone, take a look at our options below.
Ozone Complexion Brightening Face Wash
This skin brightening gel-based face wash is enriched with the goodness of Turmeric, Neem and Aloe Vera. From whitening your skin to reducing wrinkles and treating uneven skin tone, this brightening face wash proves to be a boon for your skin. It also helps in oil control and is free from paraben, sulphate and silicone.
NutriGlow Advanced Organics Skin Whitening Face Wash
This skin whitening face wash is formulated with the goodness of peach extracts and is suitable for all skin types. Not only does it deeply cleanse the skin of impurities, it also whitens the skin and deeply moisturises it. Besides, it removes acne, blemishes, dark spots and more.
Lotus Herbals Skin Whitening Facial Foam
This skin whitening facial foaming wash from Lotus Herbals is formulated with the goodness of Aloe Vera which helps hydrate and nourish the skin. This formulation penetrates deep into the skin to remove excess oil from it without interfering with skin’s natural moisture barrier. It helps in maintaining the pH balance of the skin and results in soft and smooth skin. Free from nasty chemicals, it comes packed with skin whitening properties.
Ethiglo Skin whitening Face Wash
This creamy face wash comes with the promise of whitening your skin tone and deep cleansing the skin of all impurities. It protects skin from the damage caused by pollution, acne and blemishes. For a dose of instant freshness and to get rid of excess oil from the skin, take to this face wash.
Himalaya Clear Complexion Whitening Face Wash
This face wash is formulated with the concoction of natural ingredients like Saffron, Licorice, Pomegranate, among other things. It promotes a healthy complexion and softens, hydrates and nourishes the skin too. Rich in antioxidants, it moisturises damaged skin and also prevent ageing signs like wrinkles, blemishes, dark spots etc.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.