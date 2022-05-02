Take to under eye creams to combat dark circles and puffiness By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on May 02, 2022 13:00 PM UTC





Summary: Dark circles can be daunting. To reduce their appearance, under eye creams can be of great help. read more

Under eye cream is a must to keep the skin supple and prevent ageing signs.

Skin under the eye region is sensitive and more prone to developing ageing signs like wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles and puffiness. Therefore, it needs special care and nourishment and that's where under eye creams come in handy. These formulations are enriched with natural ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, retinol and niacinamide that help in keeping skin supple and moisturised. They also keep ageing signs like dark circles at bay. So, whether you have puffy eyes and dark circles because of stress or increasing screen time, it is important to take care of the issue early on.



There are a number of under eye creams available online. To help you pick out the best, we have curated a list below. All formulations are mostly suitable for all skin types and tones and will help combat ageing signs, giving you a supple and clear skin. Keen to take a look at our selections? Then scroll down.



The Derma Co Undereye Serum

This under eye serum is recommended because it is enriched with ingredients that do a stellar job in keeping your skin around the eyes moisturised and preventing ageing signs like dark circles and puffiness. The formulation includes hyaluronic acid, retinol, peptide and caffeine which help boost collagen and elastin production, tighten the skin around the area, reduce the effect of inflammation and discolouration. It is suitable for all skin types and is free from mineral oil, dye, paraben and sulphate.

WishCare Collagen Boosting Under Eye Cream

This under eye cream is designed to reduce the appearance of dark circles and wrinkles and give you supple skin. It is suitable for all skin types and comes packed with the goodness of caffeine, almond milk, vitamins C and E, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and retinol, all of which result in supple under eye skin. It blends easily into the skin and keeps ageing signs like fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles at bay.

Clensta Under Eye Cream

Infused with natural ingredients like niacinamide, Chia seed oil, Chamomile oil, red Aloe Vera etc, this under eye cream should be on your dressing table if you’re struggling with pesky dark circles and puffiness. It is suitable for all skin tones and keeps your under eye skin the nourishment it deserves. By improving the blood circulation around the region, it helps keep ageing signs at bay.

UrbanBotanics Under Eye Cream Gel

This under eye cream gel from Urban Botanics is enriched with red Algae, Green tea, hyaluronic acid and peptides, all of which are useful in reducing puffiness and dark circles from the under eye region. It is a lightweight formulation that makes skin supple and nourished. It is a cruelty-free product that also helps cool the skin.