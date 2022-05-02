Take to under eye creams to combat dark circles and puffiness

Skin under the eye region is sensitive and more prone to developing ageing signs like wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles and puffiness. Therefore, it needs special care and nourishment and that's where under eye creams come in handy. These formulations are enriched with natural ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, retinol and niacinamide that help in keeping skin supple and moisturised. They also keep ageing signs like dark circles at bay. So, whether you have puffy eyes and dark circles because of stress or increasing screen time, it is important to take care of the issue early on.



There are a number of under eye creams available online. To help you pick out the best, we have curated a list below. All formulations are mostly suitable for all skin types and tones and will help combat ageing signs, giving you a supple and clear skin. Keen to take a look at our selections? Then scroll down.



The Derma Co Undereye Serum

This under eye serum is recommended because it is enriched with ingredients that do a stellar job in keeping your skin around the eyes moisturised and preventing ageing signs like dark circles and puffiness. The formulation includes hyaluronic acid, retinol, peptide and caffeine which help boost collagen and elastin production, tighten the skin around the area, reduce the effect of inflammation and discolouration. It is suitable for all skin types and is free from mineral oil, dye, paraben and sulphate.