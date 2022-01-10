Take vitamin D supplements to boost bone, muscle and heart health. See top picks

The pandemic has brought focus back on immunity and ways to boost it. We all have come across different traditional and modern ways to improve one's immunity. Among them, the one question that got asked often was if vitamin D can reduce the chances of contracting the virus, or if can help one combat the disease better.There has been no evidence yet that says vitamin D can protect one from contracting the virus. However, some researches do show that a positive impact of vitamin D in tackling the coronavirus. One such report published on mayoclinic.org talks about how people with vitamin D deficiency were more prone to contracting the virus and experiencing acute respiratory failure when infected with Covid-19.Vitamin D is an important vitamin. Its vital function involves absorption of calcium present in the body, boosting immunity, improving bone and muscle health and keeping the heart functioning well. It goes without saying that a deficiency of this vitamin can lead to dire consequences. Given how majority of Indian population suffers from vitamin D deficiency, it is time for some course correction. Thankfully, there many trusted and effective vitamin D supplements available online on Amazon. To make the search easier for you, we have rounded up a few supplements. Take a look. 1. HealthKart HK Vitals Vitamin D3 Capsules

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For stronger bones, muscle strength and improved immunity, take to this vitamin D3 supplement and let the results surprise you. It shows anticoagulant (prevents the thickening of blood and formation of lumps) and anti-atherosclerosis (prevents deposition of fatty acids on the inner material of arteries) effects that help improve cardiovascular health and function. Available in the form of capsule, this supplement has no flavour of its own.2. Carbamide Forte Vitamin D3 K2 - MK7

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This supplement help fulfil the need of both vitamin D3 and vitamin K2. Vitamin D3 ensures better absorption of calcium present in the body and vitamin K2 directs the calcium from the bloodstream to the bones. This is what makes this supplement even better for supporting bone health. The vitamin D tablets are sourced from lichen, which is a vegetarian source and also has highest bioavailability. It also keeps your heart healthy and prevents arteries from clogging. 3. Himalayan Organics Vitamin D3 with K2 as MK7 supplement

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From encouraging bone mineralisation, improving bone density, strengthening of bones to keeping one's heart healthy, these supplement available in the form of tablets are super effective and trusted. They guard against calcium deposit in blood vessels, body tissues and organs. Further, they boost immunity, support faster healing of wounds and manage free radicals well. Interestingly, vitamin D3 is also used for uplifting one's mood. 100% vegan formulation, these tablets contain no harsh chemicals, soy, salt, gluten, sugar and dairy.4. Swisse Ultiboost Vitamin D - 100% RDA of Vitamin D3

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This supplement help in improving bone density and strength, making teeth stronger and boosting immunity. It keeps autoimmune problems, pregnancy complications and cardiovascular problems at bay to maximum extent. Besides, it also muscle health and function. Available in a citrusy flavour, these tablets are likely to be palatable to one's taste buds too. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON