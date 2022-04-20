These 7 beauty products will get you selfie-ready skin instantly

The selfie syndrome has hit almost everyone. The surge in selfies in our smartphone's gallery bears testimony to it. However, acing one's selfie look is a real challenge. Whether you are into clicking funny selfies, natural selfies, sun-kissed selfies or any other, your skin should shine bright in each one of them for it to be called insta-worthy. No, we are not talking about full-fledged makeup here to get that flawless skin. Just a few basic skincare essentials and some beauty products can help you get selfie-ready skin instantly. We have listed some products in our list below which will help you get that radiant and bright skin. Some of them will also do a good job at reducing the appearance of blemishes, fine lines, pigmentation etc. The listed products are from established brands and will make for fine additions to your collection.

So, are you ready to get that selfie-ready glow? Then scroll below to check out our top picks.

Garnier Bright Complete Vitamin C Booster Face Serum

This Garnier’s vitamin C serum is suitable for all skin types and is known for its brightening properties. It comes in the form of cream and manifests instant results in the form of glowing and radiant skin. It has a scent akin to that of lemon and gets easily absorbed into the skin. Besides, it also helps in reducing the appearance of age spots, blemishes and fine lines.

Lakme Absolute Blur Perfect Matte Face Primer

This Lakme primer will help you ace flawless makeup look. It prepares your skin for makeup and helps hide imperfections like blemishes and fine lines. It is a waterproof formulation that brightens the skin and results in instant radiance.

Maybelline New York Fit Me Liquid Foundation

This Maybelline liquid foundation is best-suited for light skin tone. It gives medium coverage and has a matte finish. It gives dull and tired skin an instant uplift. For a smooth skin texture, even toned and supple skin, this foundation is the best pick. It comes with the goodness of SPF 22 and helps blur skin pores too.

SERY Hi-Cover Super Coverage Concealer

This SERY concealer gives 24 hours full coverage. It is a highly pigmented formulation with matte finish and has been formulated with natural ingredients. It gives skin a smooth texture and results in even tone skin. Packed with antioxidants, it nourishes and hydrates the skin and blends well into it. Hiding all imperfections becomes easy with this concealer.

Pond's Super Light Gel Face Moisturiser

This super lightweight and non-oily gel formulation helps deeply nourish the skin. It is enriched with the goodness of Hyluronic acid and Vitamin E that results in soft and supple skin.

Mamaearth Charcoal Black Long Stay Kajal

This black kajal is smudge-proof and stays for a good about 11 hours. It gives eyes a bold definition and make them look attractive. It is suitable for all skin types and is vegan too.

RENEE See Me Shine Lip GlossThis non-sticky lip gloss is enriched with Jojoba oil, Avocado oil, Shea butter and other such nourishing and natural ingredients. It glides smoothly over the lips, making them look shiny and fuller.

