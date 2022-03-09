These jars of honey come with promise of 100% purity, take a look

A natural sweetener and a healthy substitute to sugar, honey is good for health and can be consumed in myriad ways. It is rich in essential vitamins and minerals and comes packed with the goodness of antioxidants that help in building immunity and weight management. However, purity of honey is paramount. On Amazon, you will find a range of options to choose from which are 100% pure and natural formulations. To help you with the selection, we have rounded up a few such formulations that you must try out. They are from trusted brands and nutritious.

Most of the formulations have undergone various tests to ensure the formulations conform to purity standards. Besides, one must have honey at one’s home at all times, as they come in handy in making concoctions that aid in treating cold and cough, among other things. Keen to buy a jar of natural honey? Then scroll through our list below.

B07H6NMLY9

This formulation is 100% pure and conforms to all 22 parameters mandated by (FSSAI) for testing honey. It has confirmed zero presence of antibiotics and is IRMS tested for zero added sugar and SMR tested for zero presence of rice syrup. Rich in antioxidants and vital nutrients, it proves to be good for heart health and immunity. Besides, it aids one in managing weight.

B08B44K4YS

This 100% vegetarian formulation is available in two packaging of 1kg and 250gm. It is made of 100% pure and natural honey with no added sugar. It is free from any adulteration, confirms the test conducted using latest NMR technology. It acts as a natural sweetener and can be added in tea, coffee and breakfast cereals for taste and nutrition. Besides, it is rich in antioxidants and helps in building immunity.

B07H5PVCH7

This raw organic honey is a vegetarian formulation, is 100% pure and certified as organic. It is nutritious and comes packed with a lot of medicinal properties, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. A good source to build immunity, this unfiltered, unprocessed and unpasteurized honey is recommended by Ayurveda for good health.

B01CHL3Z42

This vegetarian formulation has a flavour akin to that of Tulsi (holy basil) and comes with the guarantee of 100% purity. It is made from the unique blend of Sunderban honey and Tulsi, both of which are made indigenously. It has been scientifically proven that it contains antioxidants and helps in building strong immunity. It does not contain added C3, C4, rice, corn and cane sugar. Besides, this healthy substitute for sugar supports weight management, maintaining healthy lipid levels and treating cold and cough.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON