These navel oils can result in glowing skin and healthy hair. Check them out

We all have heard from our elders how massaging our navel with an oil can reap multiple health benefits. It is said that our belly button is connected to a number of veins in our body and that oiling it can help in dealing with many health problems too. From improving digestion to boosting the quality of your hair and skin, there are many belly button oils or navel oils available on Amazon that you can try.



We have shortlisted some oils for you to save you time. All the listed oils majorly help in promoting hair growth and healthy hair. They also come in handy to fight the problems of dandruff, hair breakage and dull hair. For skin too, these oils prove to be a boon, as they help in reducing the appearance of pigmentation, blemishes, blackheads and pores and result in glowing and radiant skin.



All these benefits are sure tempting enough to try out these oils. Keen to introduce them to your daily regime? Then scroll down to take a look at our top picks. Add them to your cart right away.

B07V88H12H

Enriched with the goodness of Coconut oil, Blackseed oil and Tea tree oil, this belly button oil supports hair growth and promote healthy hair. It helps in effectively controlling hair breakage and contains no chemicals and artificial fragrances. A vegan formulation with no side effects, it is safe and easy to apply.

B08GMDPSBP

This Ayurvedic oil is formulated to improve the health of your skin and hair manifold. It gives a dose of nourishment to your skin and aids in reducing pigmentation, pimple spots, blemishes, blackheads and pores, resulting in a glowing and clear skin. It also comes packed with anti-inflammatory properties and helps in detoxifying skin. Besides, it promotes hair growth and combats greying of hair, dandruff and lice.

B08W236TFR

Enriched with active ingredients like Fenugreek and Vitamin B, this formulation is good to promote hair growth and results in healthy and shiny hair. Made with high-quality cold pressed oil, Ayurvedic Sidhdha oils and natural herbs, this oil also prevents hair loss and promotes hair thickness.

B098WJHPKG

This chemical-free and cruelty-free formulation offers multiple benefits for both skin and hair. It helps detoxify the body and promote a healthy and radiant skin. Besides, it is also useful in building immunity. It is made from a blend of cold pressed oils and helps purify your blood too.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

