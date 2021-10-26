This Diwali, glow like a goddess using these nourishing skin lotions

It is that time of the year when there in a nip in the air – the air is cool but sun shines brightly, spreading happiness all over. This is also the time when dryness sets in – the skin feels dry and, in some cases, rough. A perfect solution for such a condition is a moisturising skin lotion!

In the run-up to Diwali, Amazon has been offering amazing deals on many products. Check out the lotions and moisturisers that will help you choose better.

1. Parachute Advansed Body Lotion Deep Nourish

This Parachute lotion fights winter dryness, giving soft and smooth skin and has a delicate fragrance. Enriched with coconut milk, the lotion has 100% natural moisturising properties. The lotion penetrates 10 layers deep into the skin to restore lost moisture and repair dry and damaged skin. It is suitable for both women and men. Coconut milk is known for its nutritive and transformative effect on the skin.

This product does not use silicones, sulphates, phthalates, any artificial colours, mineral oil or any petroleum based ingredients (like petroleum jelly or liquid paraffin) in its formulation.

2. Yardley London English Rose Moisturising Hand and Body Lotion for Normal Skin, (Pack of 2)



This product comes from the House of Yardley, London with an expertise of 240 years. It also contains the goodness of ingredients such as olive oil, Butyrospermum Parkii butter (also known as Shea butter) and glycerine.

3. NIVEA Body Lotion for Very Dry Skin, Nourishing Body Milk with 2x Almond Oil, For Men & Women

The Nivea body milk is a great way to deal with flaky and dry skin during winters. With its deep moisture serum, it provides long-lasting moisturisation for up to 48 hours. It contains almond oil which gives rich moisturisation and reduces skin roughness.

4. Biotique Morning Nectar Flawless Skin Moisturizer for All Skin Types

This moisturiser contains the goodness of honey, wheatgerm and seaweed and is meant to both lighten and nourish your skin. It enters deep into the skin and replaces natural oils and replenishes lost moisture.

5. Boro Plus Body Lotion for For Healthy, Smooth, Glowing, Moisturised and Deeply Nourished Skin

This lotion contains the goodness of saffron (Kashmiri kesar) and milk. It also has antiseptic properties and nourishes very dry skin during winters. It is suitable for all kinds of skins - including unhealthy skin, rough skin, tight skin, itchy, dull skin, flaky skin, papery skin and lack of suppleness.

This is an Ayurvedic body lotion.

