This summer, take to cooling drinks like Khus sharbat, Rose water and Solkadi

Summer season can lead to a host of health issues. Heat stroke and exhaustion is a common complaint in hot weather. Both of these complaints are caused by overheating of the body - body's inability to cool down in very hot and humid weather. In such cases, we must do what we can to ensure that our body remains cool from inside. Apart from not stepping out into the hot sun and wearing weather appropriate clothing, what we should also be careful about is consuming lots of fluids that cool down the body.

Traditionally, there are a number of such items that our ancestors have had over centuries. From coconut (fruit/seed) water, rose (petals) water to Khus (grass) sharbat, there have been a number of items used to cool down the body.

A number of such products are now available online. While sourcing them in the natural state and preparing them at home is the best way, it is not always very convenient. Thankfully, all such products are now available in bottles and other forms of packaging and in ready-to-use state. We have curated a list of such products for your convenience. Take a look as you will certainly find it useful.

Snaxup Instant Rose Sharbat

This drink made from rose petals is an ideal summer drink to beat the heat. It is made using rose petals, rose water, rose emulsion, mineral water, sugar and citric acid among other ingredients. This 100% vegetarian drink and is allergen-free.

Natraj The Right Choice Sandal Sharbat & Khus Sharbat Syrup

This pack of two has one bottle each of Khus water and Sandalwood water. Their ingredients mix too is simple - (Khus: water, sugar and extracts of Khus) and (Sandalwood: water, sugar and sandalwood). To those of us who are unaware of the benefits of these two, both are coolants. Khus is a fragrant bunchgrass, also known as vetiver. Khus is known for its soothing and cooling effects and it helps calm all sorts of inflammation. Sandalwood or Chandan to Indians is known for its benefits for skin. Not many would know that it is good to drink as well as has strong anti inflammatory qualities.

Nanjangud Suruchi's Sugarless Solkadi

This is very popular summer drink in Maharashtra and Konkan regions of India. Solkadi is a local fruit, the extract of which is mixed with coconut milk to make a cooling drink in summers. The thickness of the drink adds to the flavour and makes you feel light. It also contains antioxidants, which help boost skin health, improves digestion keeps acidity at bay. Solkadi is a rich source of iron and calcium. Its high fibre content also aids in controlling the blood sugar levels.

Auric beverages Instant Ayurvedic Thandai

This packet of Thandai is available in the form of powder. It contains almonds, cashew, pistachios, watermelon and muskmelon, fennels, cardamom and saffron. Thandai is easy to prepare - boil one glass of milk and add two tablespoons.

TENDO Coconut Water

Coconut water is a brilliant coolant and a perfect beverage in summers. This drink extracted from tender green coconuts also boosts your immune system. It is allergen-free.

