Tinted sunscreens protect you from UV rays, give you an even skin tone

It is always a joy to use beauty or skincare products that pack in multiple benefits. Take for instance, tinted sunscreens. This skincare product not only helps protect the skin from the harmful rays of the Sun, but also comes with a dash of colour to even out the skin tone. It blends easily into the skin and gives excellent coverage, thereby reducing the appearance of blemishes and dark spots, if any. It brightens the overall complexion of skin and also helps fight free radical damage. You can find a number of these formulations online. To help you with quick selection, we have shortlisted some of the picks in our list below. They all are formulated with natural ingredients and given your skin a natural even tone finish. Besides, they can be used by both women and men, and most of them are suitable for all skin types.

A must-have skincare essential, tinted sunscreens are riding high on popularity. Do you too want to try out its goodness? Then scroll down to take a cue from our list.

Lakme Sun Expert SPF 50 PA+++Ultra Matte Tinted Sunscreen, Sun Protection with Even Tone Skin, 50g

This tinted sunscreen from Lakme comes with SPF 50. It is suitable for normal skin type and has a pleasant fragrance akin to that of Cucumber. It blends into your skin from an invisible and natural finish. The SPF 50 present gives protection to your skin from 97% of UVB rays that cause sunburn. And the PA+++ protects skin from the UVA rays. A lightweight and non-sticky formulation, it makes for a perfect pick to give your skin an even toned look everyday. Enriched with the goodness of Lemongrass extracts and Cucumber, it helps fight dark spots, premature ageing signs and skin darkening.

RE' EQUIL Sheer Zinc Tinted Sunscreen 50g SPF 50 PA+++ - 100% Mineral Sunscreen Cream

This tinted sunscreen is a 100% mineral sunscreen that contains 25% zinc oxide. It leaves no white cast and protects your skin from UVA, UVB and infrared rays. A unisex formulation, it comes packed with SPF 50 PA+++ and is devoid of mineral oil, sulphate and paraben. Besides, it is non-comedogenic (doesn’t trigger any skin reaction) and is suitable for all skin types.



Uvmed Tinted Sunscreen Gel with SPF 50

This tinted sunscreen comes in the form of gel. It is infused with the goodness of SPF 50 and protects your skin from harsh rays of sun. It blends easily into the skin and provides excellent coverage to your dark spots and blemishes. Besides, it is suitable for oil skin type and helps give a natural-looking even tone look to your skin.

Joy Revivify Hello Sun Sunblock & Anti-tan Lotion Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++, 60 ml

This tinted sunscreen comes with the goodness of SPF 50 PA+++. It is suitable for all skin types and helps in deeply moisturising the skin and even toning it. An oil-free formulation, it is enriched with the goodness of natural ingredients and shields skin from harmful UVA rays that cause darkening of skin and tanning. It provides wide coverage to skin and also protects against infrared rays. You can expect your skin tone to become light and bright after using this. It is water resistant and a non-irritant formulation.

