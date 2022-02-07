To add desired volume and amazing texture to hair, check out these hair crimpers

Do you know what is the best part about hairstyling tools? They let you indulge in DIY experiments and allow you to customize your hairstyle exactly as per your desire from the comfort of your home, or anywhere else. While wavy, curly and straight hair is all too mainstream, if you're looking to jazz up things a little, it is time to try and feel good in crimped hair. A popular retro hairstyle, it keeps coming back into fashion from time to time. The plus point of using this hairstyling tool is it gives an enviable texture and desired volume to your hair. A sure shot way of making a statement, the best part is you can sport this look literally with any type of attire. Even if you prefer to dress down, you can be sure of your crimped hair doing the talking.You can find hair crimper from renowned brands on Amazon with just a click of a button. To help you make the choice, we have shortlisted some products in our list below. Crimped hair is like a getaway of sorts, as it allows you to break the monotony and elevate your overall look. If you are willing to experiment, then scroll down and take a look at the products.

1. VEGA Classic Hair Crimper With Quick Heat Up & Ceramic Coated Plates, (VHCR-01), Black

This hair crimper is available in three colour variants and is made from durable plastic. It comes with a 360 degree swivel cord and wide ceramic coated crimper plates. Super easy to use, it has an easy lock system and an on/off switch with a power indicator light. You also get to enjoy two years' manufacturer warranty on this product.

Other features:

1) Max temperature : Up to 220°C

2) Power requirement : 220 - 240V

3) Power consumption: 60W2. ROZIA Hair Crimper HR746, Black

This two-inch hair crimper is perfect to give your hair a flattering texture and volume it deserves. It comes with a 360 degree tangle-free swivel cord. It gets ready to use in a shirt time and is available in black colour. It is lightweight and, therefore, you can literally carry it with you anywhere you go. Other features:1) Suitable voltage: Universal voltage AC110V-220V2) Molding temperature up to 470 °F3. IKONIC MINI CRIMPER- BLACK & PINK

Style your hair the retro way with this mini hair crimper from IKONIC. It is available in black and pink colour combination and is made of ceramic material. It gives your hair a stunning texture and desired volume, ensuring that every eye is on you. It comes with a power indicator light and a tangle-free swivel cord. Besides, you can carry it when on the move, as it is lightweight and a perfect hairstyling tool to give you hair a nice makeover. 4. Professional Feel ABS Pro Hair Crimper For Women Electric Hair Styler

This hair crimper comes in a stunning black colour and its plates have standard ceramic coating that offer four times protection to your hair. It has a long life heat element that allows room for better heat retention. The tourmaline-ceramic plates lend a smooth and shiny finish to your hair. The plus point is this hairstyling tool gets ready to use in seconds and get your salon-style hair from the comfort of your home. It has a tangle-free 2.5 meter long swivel cord and an ergonomic design.

