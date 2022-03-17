Tongue cleaners help in removing toxins and bacteria, see options

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
 Tongue cleaners are essential in oral hygiene tradition in Ayurveda.  
Published on Mar 17, 2022 01:34 PM IST
ByNivedita Mishra

In the western world, use of products like dental floss is a standard practice. In India, there has been an age-old tradition of using tongue cleaners. Every Indian child grows up being told to not just brush his or her teeth but also clean one's tongue.

As per an article in Hindustan Times, a daily cleaning of the tongue is part of the Ayurvedic routine. The belief is that when one is sleeping, the digestive system works to remove toxins, which are deposited on the surface of the tongue.Dr Ritika Singh, the clinic head at New Delhi’s Clove Dental, was quoted as saying: "The surface holds as much as 50 per cent the bacteria in the mouth. A tongue scraper can do wonders. Clean the tongue first thing in the morning, before consuming food or liquids.”

For those of us who have grown up in the 70s, 80s and 90s, we are familiar with tongue cleaners made from metal bent in U or curved V pattern. Today the markets are filled with options both in plastic and different shapes.

If you are looking for such items, then Amazon should be a good place to begin. We have shortlisted some products that you might want to take a look at.

This tongue cleaner removes bacteria on your tongue to avoid oral hygiene problems. It also removes bad breath. It is so designed to enable access right to the back of the tongue where most odour-causing bacteria reside. There are four tongue cleaners in this pack.

This tongue cleaner keeps bacteria and germs away. It comes in the form of a brush. It is easy to hold and effectively cleans the tongue. It has been made using safe materials. It is a long-lasting and durable product.

This tongue cleaner, designed in the more traditional style, is made from surgical stainless steel. It comes with contoured handles without any synthetic covering. This product is hypo-allergenic (that which is unlikely to cause an allergic reaction), non-toxic and autoclavable (use of steam at high pressure to clean and remove bacteria from objects).

This is a dual-sided tongue cleaner designed for all age groups to maintain a healthy oral hygiene. On one side it has a curved massaging surface that gently massages the surfaces of the tongue, loosens pores and releases any debris. It also helps in increasing blood circulation. The other side is a scraping surface that is used to collecting and cleaning the debris on the tongue. The size and shape allow for a good reach and comfortable cleaning. This product can be easily cleaned.

