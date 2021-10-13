Top 5 fragrances for men to kick-start their day feeling fresh and optimistic

Investing on a good scent has several advantages. It not only keeps body odour at bay, but also keeps one feeling fresh and upbeat. Such is the power of fragrances. Given men spend a majority of their day outdoors - be it sweating it out in the gym, commuting in public transport, toiling hard at work and so on, it's only natural that they feel sluggish by the end of the day. This is where scents for men step in. They inspire both freshness and a renewed confidence to go about the dayAlso, to make sure you leave a memorable first impression, it's important you choose the right perfume.

We’ve curated a list of scents with fragrances just for you:

1. Fogg Xtremo Scent For Men, 100ml

B016BVZOBQ

This luxury combo set is too good to be true. The fragrances are heavenly and transport you to another world, where you feel fresh, inspired and positive. This perfume has been formulated with the goodness of ginger, bitter orange, rose, jasmine, honey-amber accord and sandalwood. This 100 ml bottle allows for 800 sprays. Its fragrance typically lasts for 4 to 5 hours after application.

2. Villain (Eau De Parfum) Perfume for men, 20 ml

B08GFLZDB2

Formulated with a blend of unique exotic ingredients, this scent has a strong woody and spicy fragrance. Regardless of the type of skin you have, this perfume never fails to work its magic. It also helps in keeping body odour at bay.

3. Fogg Impressio Scent For Men, 100ml

B016BVZCEK

This scent has a floral fragrance and is a perfect blend of ginger, orange, rose, jasmine, honey-amber accord and sandalwood. It keeps you in good spirits throughout the day. This 100 ml bottle allows for 800 sprays, and easily lasts for 4 to 5 hours post application.

4. Bella Vita Organic Man Perfume Gift Set for Men 6x10 ml Perfumes Luxury Scent with Long Lasting Fragrance

B09231NL5H

This premium set consists of six scents. Each bottle is of 10 ml and every bottle allows for 100 sprays. Salute is a luxury perfume with a woody and musk aroma, which is both strong and refreshing. Spice has a fruity fragrance with a dash of spicy and woody base. Whiteoud has a rich and powerful fragrance. Fresh is perfect for beating summer-time blues. Impact has a bold fragrance, and therefore a must-have for every metrosexual man. And, Elite is formulated with vanilla, cocoa, rich tobacco leaf and clove.

5. The Man Company Blanc Perfume for Men | Premium Luxury Long lasting Fragrance Spray | Deodorants - 120ml

B07DYPK1V2

This one is a no-gas body perfume. The 120 ml bottle allows for up to 1000 sprays. The top note consists of lemon; middle note consists of lavender and the base note consists of musk.





