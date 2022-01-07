Travel amid Omicron is tough but possible, buy reusable, washable PPE kits

We live in the Covid era and are now dealing with the full brunt of its latest variant called Omicron. In the last couple of days, we have seen a sharp rise in Omicron cases across the country. While the fear of lockdowns and shutdowns seem real, it is unlikely that governments will agree on a complete closure as economy and businesses are worst-hit and dependent on those are peoples' livelihoods.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hence, we will have to learn to live with this virus and its many variants in the coming years. One of the important aspects of both business and leisure is travel. Increasingly people will have to learn to travel keeping all Covid guidelines and health issues in mind. And helping us doing this are PPE kits. In the early days of the pandemic, these kits had to be thrown after single use, which would hurt the price sensitive. However, now the market has new versions of them which can be washed and reused.

In the days and months to come this will no longer remain the preserve of a medical fraternity. So, whether you are a student, a local businessman or a professional using the metro, this should definitely be a consideration for you. If you are a corporate hotshot, frequently travelling across cities for meetings, you too should give a PPE kit a thought.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thankfully, Amazon has quite a few options available. While most of them look like the ones frequently worn by doctors, nurse and paramedics, there are many options which could serve the purpose of layman. Take a look.

1) ME GUARD SMS Gown with Front Hook &amp; Loop Closures &amp; Travel Kit

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This PPE kit is meant for air and train travel. It is available for adults as well as kids. Among adults, it is available upto the XXXL size. Gone are the oversized and ill-fitting PPE kits of the past; these ones are size specific. Also, these kits are designed better and fit like an overcoat. The other parts of the kits work as accessories. Also part of the kit are the following apart form the travel gown - tray cover, toilet seat cover, shoe cover, three ply mask, buoffant cap and hand gloves. These kits are available for kids too and they are hand washable and may be reused up to 7-8 times.

2) KTECHGLOBAL Reusable PPE Coverall (Reusable PPE kit) Light Green

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is a conventional PPE kit design; it is like overalls where head to toe, every thing is a single unit. However, since it is washable and reusable (up to 25 times), it is a good choice for Omicron and Covid protection. The hooded coverall and shoe cover are made from PU (polyurethane) coated polyester. It is a universal size garment and can be worn by individuals up to 6 feet 3 inches tall. It has soft elastic at the waist, wrist and ankle for easy movement. It also features soft elasticated openings that make it convenient to wear and remove.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3) Lucky Bird Unisex White PPE Kit Covid Travel Jacket for Protection from Virus

This personal protective jacket has been designed for travel and giving protection against viruses. This can be hand washed, up to 10 washes in normal water. Made from polyproplyene material, this jacket is available on Amazon in various combinations, the cheapest being a combo of two jackets. This 3-In-1 virus protection jacket does not allow the virus to sit on your clothes and after wear it can be removed and given for washing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4) SMULY® PPE Kit (Washeble (Re-useble) Coverall with Hood, Shoe Cover)

This PPE kit is designed for use not so much for travelling as much for skilled workforce. It is ideal for those employed at factories, dental clinics, security guards, housekeeping staff, ground staff, airport staff, bank professionals, delivery boys, hair dressers and salons staff to name a few. This easy to wear, personal protection wear is designed like a tunic with closure towards the back of it. It also includes shoe cover made up of taffeta (polyester-nylon), safety face shield, safety gloves, three layer mask and bio hazard bag apart from the tunic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON