Treat sensitive under eye skin with special dose of eye serums

With screen time going up and other lifestyle changes, people are experiencing dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles and puffiness around the under eye region. Given that the under eye skin is a sensitive part of the face, it is important to observe an eye care beauty regimen. Eye serums are a great option. They dedicatedly treat specific problems and produce results relatively faster. From treating pigmentation, dry skin around the under eye area, dark circles to wrinkles and fine lines, eye serums can help treat all such issues and result in a hydrated and healthy under eye skin.

Check out the eye serums listed below which are trusted by many, as they top the bestselling list on Amazon.

1. Garnier Hydra Bomb Eye Serum Mask, Coconut Water, 6 g

Formulated with coconut water and hyaluronic acid, this eye serum helps reduce puffiness, wrinkles and fine lines. This product has been approved by Cruelty-free International (an international animal protection and advocacy group). This product is from Garnier, which has committed to green beauty. This domino-shaped mask has a cooling effect and takes care of many eye problems.

2. The Derma Co 5% Caffeine Undereye Serum for Dark Circles & Puffiness, 15 ml

This lightweight under-eye formulation contains 5% caffeine,1% Retinol (used in skin care) and 2% hyaluronic acid. Packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, this eyes serum helps fade dark circles, inflammation and also treats skin damaged by UV rays and skin discoloration. It promotes healthy circulation. It constricts blood vessels and helps even the skin tone. Besides, it boosts collagen production, keeps skin hydrated and exfoliate it really well.

3. StBotanica Pure Radiance Under Eye Serum For Dark Circles, Puffiness, Wrinkles & Radiant Skin, 20 ml

Crafted from the blend of hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and B3, matrixyl 3000 (anti-aging ingredient) and green tea extract, this eye serum comes with the promise of reducing dark circles, puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles. It works on making your skin look radiant and glowy over time. Besides, it seals moisture in the skin, improves microcirculation and treats pigmentation. This toxin-free product is absolutely safe to use and is effective too.

4. Kaya Clinic Brightening & Firming Eye Serum

This formulation has been developed by dermatologists. It absorbs quickly into the skin and is easy to use. Crafted from the potent combination of botanical extracts, it dedicatedly works towards reducing puffiness, treating discoloration and enhancing firmness around the eyes.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

