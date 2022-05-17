Treat your body to the goodness of moisturiser for supple and glowing skin 

No matter what season of the year it is, moisturising your skin should be a ritual that one should not give a miss at all. Moisturising skin has long-lasting benefits. It keeps your skin supple and results in a radiant and glowing skin. Specially in your AM routine, you should opt for moisturisers instead of cream formulations, as the former has a thinner consistency and thus gets easily absorbed into the skin. Besides, it also aids in restoring moisture in the skin. Another important thing of consideration is that you must not just treat your facial skin to the goodness of moisturisers, but also your body. A dry skin simply looks unattractive. Again, it should be a daily ritual to moisturise your body skin. There are many body lotions available that come packed with excellent moisturising properties. Made from natural ingredients, they leave your skin feeling soft, hydrated and smooth.

Who wouldn't want their skin to look healthy and nourished? It is everyone's fancy. So, scroll through our list of curated picks below that will prove to be the perfect self love indulgence.

Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Moisture Nourishing Body Lotion

Non-greasy and enriched with glycerin and petroleum jelly, this body lotion penetrates deep into the five layers of skin to result in hydrated and moistured skin. Its 48 hours moisturization formula will keep your skin absolutely nourished and hydrated. Especially if you're someone who struggles with dry skin woes, then this skincare product can definitely prove to be good.