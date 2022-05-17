Treat your body to the goodness of moisturiser for supple and glowing skin 

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
No matter what season of the year it is, moisturising your skin should be a ritual that one should not give a miss at all. Moisturising skin has long-lasting benefits. It keeps your skin supple and results in a radiant and glowing skin. Specially in your AM routine, you should opt for moisturisers instead of cream formulations, as the former has a thinner consistency and thus gets easily absorbed into the skin. Besides, it also aids in restoring moisture in the skin. Another important thing of consideration is that you must not just treat your facial skin to the goodness of moisturisers, but also your body. A dry skin simply looks unattractive. Again, it should be a daily ritual to moisturise your body skin. There are many body lotions available that come packed with excellent moisturising properties. Made from natural ingredients, they leave your skin feeling soft, hydrated and smooth.
Who wouldn't want their skin to look healthy and nourished? It is everyone's fancy. So, scroll through our list of curated picks below that will prove to be the perfect self love indulgence.
Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Moisture Nourishing Body Lotion
Non-greasy and enriched with glycerin and petroleum jelly, this body lotion penetrates deep into the five layers of skin to result in hydrated and moistured skin. Its 48 hours moisturization formula will keep your skin absolutely nourished and hydrated. Especially if you're someone who struggles with dry skin woes, then this skincare product can definitely prove to be good.
WOW Shea Butter and Cocoa Butter Moisturizing Body Lotion
Infused with the goodness of Shea butter and Cocoa butter, this body lotion from WOW will deeply hydrate the skin. It comes packed with excellent moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties that result in glowing and radiant skin. It boosts collagen, repairs skin damage and keep dryness at bay. It also is formulated with Argan oil and Almond oil which are known to promote skin health.
Minimalist Niacinamide 5% Body Moisturizer Lotion
This body lotion from Minimalist comes packed with the goodness of Glycerin, Shea butter, Niacinamide and more such natural ingredients. It is formulated to heal, repair and hydrate the skin deeply, resulting in soft, smooth and glowing skin. Besides, it also comes packed with hydro-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties.
Pond'S Triple Vitamin Moisturising Body Lotion
This POND's body lotion has a scent of Almonds. It can be applied on whole body and comes enriched with vitamins C, B3 and E that will do your skin a world of good. Its 48 hours moisture lock in formula ensures you healthy skin with absolutely no trace of dryness. It penetrates 10 layers deep into the skin to result into soft and smooth skin. Besides, this is a non-sticky formulation.
Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion
Dermatologist recommended, this moisturising lotion from Cetaphil is unscented and effective in keeping dryness at bay. It softens the skin, locks in moisture in the skin and hydrates and nourishes it too. A pH balanced formulation, it offers rapid action and long-lasting nourishment to skin. You will love your skin a bit more after every application.
