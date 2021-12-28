Trust charcoal-based face washes to result in blemish-free and clear skin

You must have heard a lot of good things about charcoal-based skincare products. But do you know what the frenzy is all about and why almost every skincare enthusiast is effusively recommending products with active charcoal in them? You will find many beauty products with activated charcoal present in them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Basically, an activated charcoal is the treated charcoal. The reason why a lot of brands are including this wonder ingredient in their products can be attributed to the fact that charcoal is an excellent exfoliator. It effectively draws out excess oil, toxins and impurities from the skin. It helps with the problem of acne, reduces the size of pore, improves skin texture and more. So, if you want to detoxify, or purify your skin, then you know which skincare products to include in your beauty regime.

Start scrolling and do not forget to add the products in your cart.1. Mamaearth Charcoal Face Wash

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This face wash has a fragrance akin to that of a coffee and is particularly excellent when it comes to exfoliating the skin. It draws out toxins, dirt, excess oil and sweat on the surface of the skin, giving you a healthy, happy and radiant skin. It has potent detoxifying properties and a perfect choice if you want a clearer and happier skin.2. Aroma Magic Face Wash

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This face wash protects the skin from free radicals and help boost cell generation and blood circulation. It results in healthier, clearer and brighter skin. Besides, it also tightens the skin pores and ensure that your skin feels refreshed and rejuvenated after every wash.3. WOW Activated Charcoal Face Wash

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The activated charcoal present in it help in drawing out bacterial, chemicals, dirt and other impurities on the surface of the skin. It boosts skin complexion and is also useful in fighting acne. Also good for exfoliation purpose, this formulation results in a blemish-free, clear and hydrated skin.4. Good Vibes Activated Charcoal Deep Cleansing Face Wash

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This face wash with charcoal as its one of the main ingredients does a excellent job in clearing the pores off dirt and impurities. It clears the excess oil, blackheads and acne, resulting in a glowy and radiant skin. Suitable for all skin types, this product has not been tested on animals and is also free from parabens and mineral oils.5. Joy Activated Charcoal Face Wash

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This face wash is designed to fight every impurity that settles on your face. This 5-in-1 dermatologically tested formula purifies and detoxifies skin, deep cleanse skin pores, reduce the appearance of blemishes and removes excess oil, resulting in a rejuvenated and happy skin. Made from pure and natural ingredients, this face wash is free from parabens, alcohol and harsh chemicals.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON