Trust the goodness of Apricot face scrubs to reveal glowing and clear skin

Skincare essentials that manifest results instantly are more like pick-me-up products that help boost one's confidence in no time. A face scrub is one such product that helps reveal smooth and soft skin after every application. Among them, Apricot face scrub enjoys popularity for a number of reasons. It packs in a host of skin benefits and is formulated with nourishing ingredients that help in tightening of skin, boosting radiance, improving elasticity and more. These scrubs are formulated to get rid of dead skin cells and act as excellent exfoliators. They clear away every trace of dirt, dust and impurities from deep within the layers of skin.



A great go-to product if you want to revitalize your skin from within, you must have it at all times in your skincare kitty. Amazon has a number of Apricot scrubs available from trusted brands on its platform. Keen on trying them out? Then scroll through our list of top picks.

B006LXAZ5U

This formulation from Lotus Herbals acts as a great exfoliating agent. It gets rid of dead skin cells and results in squeaky clean and fresh skin. Made of nourishing ingredients like corn, Cetyl alcohol, Calendula oil and gylcerin, this face scrub restores skin moisture and keeps it deeply moisturized. You can use it over face and neck region to reveal glowing skin.

B0063PYC0U

This formulation is made from 100% herbal actives. It is enriched with the goodness of Apricot, vitamin E and wheatgerm, which help result in a clear and smooth skin. After every application, you can feel the difference and bask in moisturized and supple skin. It helps in removing dead skin cells and cleansing away impurities.

B0762RDN8P

This formulation is particularly suited for oily and acne-prone skin. Formulated with the goodness of Apricot, Walnut and Brahmi, all of the ingredients aid in gently exfoliating the skin and rejuvenating it from within. It also helps in getting rid of blackheads, whiteheads, every trace of dust and impurities and dead skin from deep within. Besides, it also helps in improving blood circulation and tightening of skin. Packed with essential vitamins and minerals, this face scrub ensures your skin is hydrated from within.

B08FBJ9KCM

This formulation is a rare combination of Almond and Walnut scrub. It is made from the blend of Almond oil and Lemon oil that help in removing dead skin cells and giving skin a youthful glow and radiance. Suitable for all skin types, it also replenishes skin's moisture and absorbs impurities. It can be used by both men and women and comes in a pack of two.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON