Trust these intimate powders to keep problems of itchiness and odour at bay

If you are experiencing itchiness, redness, dryness or any infection around your intimate region, then it is time to introduce specially formulated intimate powders to your routine. These powders help fight all of the aforementioned problems and allow one to feel fresh and confident all day long. These powder are effective in quickly absorbing the moisture and keeping chafing and irritation at bay.



Amazon has a range of intimate powders available on its platform. To save you the effort, we have curated a list of these powders below. They are useful in maintaining hygiene and address the commonplace problem of bad odour too. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down to take a look at our top picks and thank us later.

This intimate powder helps in fighting bacterial infection, sweat and odour issues. It contains zinc oxide which aids in quickly absorbing moisture. Besides, it also prevents irritation and redness of skin. This talc-free formulation acts as a natural coolant and balances the intimate pH level.

This intimate powder is a blessing if you experience itchiness, rashes, odour and excessing wetness. It keeps the region dry and clean and ensure you feel fresh all day long. It comes in two packaging - in packs of one and three.

This intimate powder is enriched with the goodness of vitamin E and lemongrass. It keeps itchiness and fungal infection at bay. This unique formulation also helps absorb unwanted moisture from the intimate area and keeps one feeling fresh all day long.

This intimate powder is formulated to keep bacterial infections, chafing, sweat and odour at bay. It absorbs moisture quickly and prevents friction and irritation. Infused with the goodness of chamomile and zinc, this powder keeps your skin dry and soft, allowing you to feel confident and fresh all time.



