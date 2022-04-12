Try hair masks to repair damage, restore lost sheen and vitality of your locks

Hair masks are important to include in your hair care routine. You may think that ‘Oh Gosh! Who is going to take out time to patiently apply the mask and then wait for some time to wash it off’, but it is time you thought about it seriously. Our tresses are subjected to a lot of nasty things on a daily basis - from pollution, stress, chemical treatments, post hairstyling damage and so on. All these things contribute to damaging your hair. To repair and provide it with nourishment, hair masks make for excellent options. They come packed with the goodness of natural oils, antioxidants and active ingredients that help repair the hair shaft and smoothen the surface of hair strands. Besides, these masks also restore the lost sheen to your locks.Replenish your hair strands from within and give them a new lease of life with the help of the masks we have rounded up for you. Scroll down to take a look at our picks.

Dove Intense Damage Repair Hair Mask for Dry & Rough Hair, 300ml

This Dove hair mask is especially formulated to repair damaged hair and nourish it deeply. It is suitable for all hair types and is enriched with Keratin actives that smoothen the surface of hair strands, making them more manageable and smooth. It is recommended to use this mask two to three times per week.

L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Hair Mask With Protein & Gold Quinoa For Dry And Damaged Hair, Serie Expert, 250Gm

This hair mask from L’oreal Professionnel is formulated with the goodness of protein and gold Quinoa which help repair and strengthen dry and damaged hair strands. It is especially suited for people with dry hair and ensures to provide 13 times more resistance against hair damage. Besides, it hydrates and nourishes hair locks, resulting in smooth, strong and healthy hair.

Wella Professionals Invigo Nutri Enrich Deep Nourishing Mask (For Dry and Damaged Hair), 150 ml

This deep-nourishing hair mask from Wella comes enriched with the goodness of Goji berry. It replenishes and moisturises dry and stressed hair, giving your hair a new lease of life. Besides, it has a fruit musky fragrance that has an uplifting effect on one’s senses.

Bare Anatomy Expert Ultra Smoothing Hair Mask | Smoothens, Repairs and Strengthens Hair | For damaged, dull hair | 250 gm

This hair mask comes in a stylish packaging and proves to be a boon for dull and damaged hair. Free from sulphate and paraben, this vegan formulation smoothens, repairs and strengthens hair strands, resulting in strong and shiny hair. It can reverse any kind of hair damage by enabling key ingredients to bind keratin for increased strength. Enriched with the goodness of Carbohydrate complex, niacinamide and essential fatty acids, this hair mask gives your hair the intense nourishment it so deserves.

