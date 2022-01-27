Try these Bhringraj hair oils to get the hair of your dreams

Giving your head a stimulating massage can do wonders to your hair. Among the many hair oils, Bhringraj hair oil is deemed as the best oil by many for the multitude of benefits it provides. It is rich in antifungal and antimicrobial properties and is, therefore, super effective in fighting problems like dandruff and dry flakes.



It is said to boost blood circulation in the scalp and strengthen hair follicles. If you are someone who is struggling with hair fall and thinning of hair, then you must repose your faith in this oil for it is said to provide holistic care for your hair. It also promotes hair growth and keeps your scalp nourished by penetrating deep the scalp.



To help you get lustrous locks, we have rounded up a number of Bhringraj hair oils which will give a new life to your hair. All the oils listed below are made from natural ingredients and are devoid of harmful chemicals.





1. Baidyanath Mahabhringraj Tel - 200ml

This hair oil is good for strengthening of hair roots and helps prevent hair fall. It also helps get rid of dandruff and keeps your scalp nourished by penetrating deep in the scalp. Formulated with the goodness of Bhringraj, Sesame oil, Manjistha and other herbal ingredients, this hair oil is particularly good at improving the overall quality of hair.



2. Forest Essentials Ayurvedic Bhring Raj Herb Enriched Head Massage Oil, 200ml

Massage your scalp with this hair oil for promoting hair growth. It is enriched with the goodness of black Sesame, virgin Coconut oil, goat's milk and herbal extracts. It fights the problem of hair fall and restore the lost volume of hair. Besides, it comes in an eco-friendly packaging and is free from chemicals, parabens and petrochemicals.





3. Biotique Bio Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil for Falling Hair Intensive Hair Regrowth Treatment, 200ml

This hair oil has a fragrance akin to that of coconut and comes packed with therapeutic properties. It is particularly effective at promoting hair growth and is made from 100% Ayurvedic ingredients. You will see that it is available in many combo packs, so you can take your pick. It also helps with the problem of premature greying of hair and is free from sulfate, alcohol and cruelty.





4. Khadi Natural Ayurvedic Bhringraj Hair Oil, 210ml

It has no artificial fragrance and is infused with the goodness of Bhringraj which is known to possess multiple benefits. For instance, it has calming effect on one's senses, fights with the problems of hair fall and premature greying of hair and reduces inflammation too. Suitable for all hair types, you must take to this formulation to stimulate hair growth and nourish you hair.





5. Himalayan Organics Bhringraj Oil for Hair Growth - 200ml

This oil has been prepared from the blend of 10 essential oils. From strengthening hair follicles, fighting hair fall and thinning of hair to controlling dandruff and dry flakes, this hair oil is designed to do all this and more. It comes in a nice packaging and is suitable for all hair types.



