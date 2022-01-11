Try these intimate hygiene wash to keep vaginal health issues at bay

Apart from all the health issues that women battle with, their vaginal and menstrual hygiene is of utmost importance. As if blood pressure, diabetes and such like lifestyle ailments weren't commonplace, many women also have to deal with vaginal health issues such as bad odour, irritation, burning sensation and pain.

The vagina is a very sensitive part of the body and needs utmost care. The obsession with hair removal is not a great idea as nature has hair in that area for some reason; hair protects the skin from unwanted bad bacteria.

Use of scented soaps and gels can also upset the pH balance and should be best avoided. Thankfully, there are a number of products in the market to help deal with such issues. Online platforms have a number of products, particularly washes, that are meant for take care of women's hygiene.

In case, you are keen on checking them out, we have curated a list of products that you might find handy. Take a look.

1) VWash Plus Expert Intimate Hygiene

B00S6KDGNE

This wash is enriched with extracts of Tea Tree oil and Sea Buckthorn oil which contain an abundance of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and amino acids. This liquid wash prevents dryness, itchiness and irritation. It is formulated in such a way to maintain the pH level at 3.5. It has no paraben and SLS, is 100% soap free and is suitable for all skin types. It can be used daily, during periods, pregnancy, and post working out.

2) PEESAFE WASH

B07CN2D6JF

This intimate wash for women is a a natural product and 100% alcohol free. It helps maintain pH balance as it contains Lactic acid and fortifies the natural defences against bad bacteria. It also comes with the goodness of Ayurveda to take care of a woman's intimate area. It is enriched with antimicrobial Tea Tree essential oil and soothing Witch Hazel.

3) Namyaa Hygiene Wash

B08GP3FMTV





This product gives sound germ and odour protection. It comes with the goodness of Haldi (turmeric), Chandan (sandalwood), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf juice (Aloe Vera), Green Tea leaf extract and cucumber fruit extract. It helps reduce itchiness and removes unwanted odour.

4) i-feel Gentle Intimate Wash for Women

B08T71VGLC





This intimate wash is good for daily use, even during pregnancy. The presence of Lactic acid helps maintain vaginal pH balance. Tea Tree oil keeps infection at bay. Neem and Tulsi extracts also help in maintaining the health of vagina.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON