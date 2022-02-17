Try these pain relief oils for their healing and anti-inflammatory properties

Pain relief oils have been used since time immemorial for their healing and anti-inflammatory properties. Whether one is experiencing discomfort in some part of the body or struggling with some injury pain, these oils come in handy. Known for providing effective relief, a gentle massage from these oils help in alleviating pain to a great extent.

They are formulated using 100% natural ingredients and are thus safe to use. From reducing soreness, relieving tension in muscles, calming one's nerves to improving blood circulation, they offer many benefits. It is advisable to stock pain relief oil at home and keep them handy at all times.



You can find a range of these oils on Amazon. To help you shortlist some of them from trusted and renowned brands, we have prepared a list below for your perusal. Scroll down to read about the amazing benefits of these oils. Take a look.



1. Zandu Ortho Vedic Oil

Try this oil for effective relief from knee, joint and muscle pain. It has been formulated using the goodness of more than 100 Ayurvedic ingredients and oils. Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, a gentle massage with this oil can help reduce the pain in less time.



2. Sandhi Sudha Oil - Pain Relief Oil for Joint, Back, Knee, Shoulder and Muscular Pain

This oil by Saptarishi Herbals is an Ayurvedic joint pain relieving oil. It has been prepared using rare Himalayan herbs like Nirgundi, Akarkara, Rasna, Ajwain flower etc and a gentle massage with this oil can reduce pain in joints, back, knee or shoulder in no time.





3. Morpheme Remedies Arthcare Pain Relief Oil For Body, Back, Legs, Knee - 100 ml

A gentle massage with this pain relief oil helps in improving blood circulation and reducing pain from several parts of the body, except head and forehead. It is prepared using natural ingredients and comes packed with anti-inflammatory properties too. A 100% herbal product, it is safe to use and a perfect pick to reduce the tension in muscles.





4. WALNUT co Tru Relief Pain Oil - India’s 1st Premium Walnut Based Formulation for Body, Back, Arthritis, Knee, Joints and Muscles - 100 ml

This premium pain relief formulation contains pure Walnut oil and pure therapeutic herb oils that help in reducing pain and inflammation from various parts of body. It helps maintain joint flexibility, reduce soreness and relax tight muscles. A 100% vegan formulation, it is devoid of paraben and sulfate.



