Under eye cream with massage roller is a great way to combat dark circles

No matter how good your makeup skills are, tired eyes will always spoil the effort. No amount of concealers will be effective to hide dark circles, fine lines and puffiness under the eyes. The answer to these issues is to work on these problem areas on a daily basis and helping one achieve this are under eye creams/gels with massage rollers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In today's fast-paced lives, it is hard to maintain a work-life balance. Lack of sleep, irregular food habits, stress and lack of exercise accelerate aging process. One of the areas where the ravages of aging show pretty early are the eyes and the skin around it. The skin around our eyes is very sensitive and hence most vulnerable.

These under eye creams help repair the damage. What's more is that the massage roller helps re-vitalise the muscles around the eye. The good news is one does not need a doctor's intervention in dealing with such issues. These creams are pretty effective and are easily available. Sourcing them from Amazon is a convenient option.

In case, you are keen, we have curated a list of such products that you will find useful. So, jump in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1) &amp;lt;strong&amp;gt;DermDoc Under Eye Roll On for Dark Circle with Niacinamide&amp;lt;/strong&amp;gt;

This under eye cream comes in a small 15 ml bottle with an applicator tip on its head. Its main ingredient is Niacinamide (a form of vitamin B), which helps diminish dark circles and evens out the skin around the eyes. Niacinamide also has anti-inflammatory properties which tackles puffiness and soothes dull and tired skin under eyes. Present in the tube in a gel form, it is also paraben free. To use it, press the tube gently to dispense a small amount of gel. Use the roll-on applicator to massage it evenly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2) &amp;lt;strong&amp;gt;Bhu botanicals Eyes Don't Lie - Under Eye Roll On&amp;lt;/strong&amp;gt;

This under eye roll-on contains caffeine, hyaluronic acid and Rosehip seed oil. These ingredients help provide nourishment to the skin and lock in moisture. The result is reduction and removal of dark circles, puffiness and signs of aging such as wrinkles and fine lines. The applicator has a metal roller ball, which releases the fluid and massages the skin. The action results in enhanced blood circulation and better absorption of the gel in the skin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hyaluronic acid helps lock in skin moisture, thereby, reducing signs of aging. Caffeine, which contains polyphenols, helps in neutralizing free radicals, reducing puffiness and wrinkles.

3) &amp;lt;strong&amp;gt;The Man Company Under Eye Gel With Cooling Massage Roller&amp;lt;/strong&amp;gt;

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This under eye gel with a steel roller contains caffeine and hyaluronic acid, both of which help fight various aging symptoms. Regular use of this gel with the roller can reduce puffiness and fine lines over time. This gel also helps calm and soothe the under eye skin as it contains Aloe Vera, which lends a cooling and hydrating effect.

4) The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Under Eye Cream with Cooling Massage Roller

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This Chia seed oil, coffee oil, vitamin E and B3 enriched cream is another good option to fight the effects of aging. This too comes with a cream and an applicator, the latter helping in massaging the skin under the eye. It helps reduce dark circles, puffiness and fine lines. This is a great option for tired eyes as well. Other than the ingredients mentioned above, it also contains Green tea, Shea butter and Avocado oil.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON