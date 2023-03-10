Under eye serums make skin smooth and supple: Our top picks

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Our under eye region is very sensitive. It needs extra care and protection. Due to a couple of reasons, from a young age most of us start experiencing dark circles and one odd wrinkle around the eye region. Excessive screen time and lack of exercise of facial muscles are just some of the reasons why the skin under our eye region takes a beating.
Therefore, it is very important to keep the under eye skin supple, hydrated and moisturised at all times. There are many under eye serums available in the market that can help you achieve that. They are powered by active ingredients that come with hydro-boosting and nourishing properties.
If you're interested in introducing under eye serums to your skincare routine, then our selections below can come in handy. They are safe and effective to use and come with the promise of visible results over a period of time.
The Derma Co 5% Caffeine Undereye Serum for Dark Circles & Puffiness - 15 ml(dermaco)
This under eye serum is formulated to fade away the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. It is suitable for all skin types and packs in many skin benefits. From hydrating skin, exfoliating it to soothing any irritation, this serum is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Safe and effective to use, this one is devoid of mineral oil, dye, paraben and sulphate.
Melalumin Under Eye Serum 15ml
This under eye serum comes in the form of gel and helps in keeping ageing signs like wrinkles and puffiness at bay. This one is safe and effective to use and has many active ingredients in this one to improve the skin health under the eye region. Super easy to apply, introduce this to your skincare AM and PM routine for effective results.
Indulgeo Essentials Remastered Rejuvenating Eye Serum- Roll
Powered with the goodness of Castor oil, Hemp seed oil, Flaxseed oil and others, this under eye serum can be your answer to get rid of stubborn dark circles. It enhances the firmness around the eyes and makes skin appear more smooth and soft. It is suitable for application on all skin types. It helps in rejuvenating the skin and has a pleasant Lavender fragrance.
Vanaura Organics Under Eye Gel Serum
This one is enriched with the goodness of Cucumber, Almond oil, vitamin A and carrot. It helps in reducing the appearance of puffiness, dark circles, wrinkles and fine lines. It also soothes the skin under the eye region. Suitable for all skin types, it will boost the skin health and make it supple and keep it hydrated at all times.
Entirety Melalumin Under Eye Serum (15 ml)
This under eye serum is suitable for all skin types. It helps in reducing the appearance of dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles. The calming and soothing effect under the eye skin also fades away the puffiness and makes the skin smooth and supple. It is a clinically proven formulation that comes packed with multiple active ingredients.
