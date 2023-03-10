Under eye serums make skin smooth and supple: Our top picks

Our under eye region is very sensitive. It needs extra care and protection. Due to a couple of reasons, from a young age most of us start experiencing dark circles and one odd wrinkle around the eye region. Excessive screen time and lack of exercise of facial muscles are just some of the reasons why the skin under our eye region takes a beating.

Therefore, it is very important to keep the under eye skin supple, hydrated and moisturised at all times. There are many under eye serums available in the market that can help you achieve that. They are powered by active ingredients that come with hydro-boosting and nourishing properties.

If you're interested in introducing under eye serums to your skincare routine, then our selections below can come in handy. They are safe and effective to use and come with the promise of visible results over a period of time.



The Derma Co 5% Caffeine Undereye Serum for Dark Circles & Puffiness - 15 ml(dermaco)

This under eye serum is formulated to fade away the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. It is suitable for all skin types and packs in many skin benefits. From hydrating skin, exfoliating it to soothing any irritation, this serum is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Safe and effective to use, this one is devoid of mineral oil, dye, paraben and sulphate.