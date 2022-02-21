Underarm sweat pads keep you fresh and odour-free all day. See top picks

Sweating is a common problem and with it occurs the issue of odour and staining of garments. To combat both the problems, introduce underarm sweat pads in your everyday routine. These pads are comfortable to use and made of breathable fabric. They absorb sweat readily and keep odour at bay. You won't have to worry about feeling embarrassed from stain spots showing on your apparel, as these pads soak in all the sweat and prevent discolouration of garments. Effective and a convenient option, these pads can be used by both genders to feel fresh and confident throughout the day.Amazon has a host of such options available on its platform. To help you with the selection, we have rounded up a few options. Scroll down to take a look at them.1. Sirona Disposable Underarm Sweat Pads for Men and Women - 24 Pads | Peel-off | Stain proof | Anti Perspiration

These ultra thin disposable sweat pads come in different packs. They are easy to use and act as a shield against sweat. They work by locking in excess sweat and preventing your apparel from discolouring. They are suitable to be used under all garments and are made of breathable non-woven fabric. Besides, these are suitable for use by both men and women.2. PEESAFE Disposable Underarm Sweat Pads (Pack of 14) - Folded | Prevents Stains , Absorbs Sweat & Unpleasant Odour

This pack contains 14 underarm sweat pads. They help in preventing stains on apparel and keep one fresh all-day long. They absorb sweat and prevent odour and are a must-have, especially in peak summer months. The material with which these pads are made is breathable and it is also comfortable to use.3. Pinq Polka Soft Premium Organic Cotton Feel Rash Free Ultra Thin Disposable Underarm Sweat Pads Unisex (Pack of 14)

This pack contains 14 underarm sweat pads. They are ultra thin and made from cotton. Thanks to dry technology these pads come equipped with, they are able to absorb sweat and keep one comfortable through the day. These pads come in one size and can be used by both males and females.4. Medo Specia Disposable Underarm Sweat Pads for Men and Women | Blocks Sweat & Underarm Stains (7)

This pack of seven unscented underarm sweat pads is disposable and supremely effective in keeping odour and stains on garments at bay. Made from breathable non-woven cotton material, these pads help absorb sweat effectively and can be used with all kinds of clothing.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

