Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Shop Now / Health And Beauty / Underarm sweat pads keep you fresh and odour-free all day. See top picks
health and beauty

Underarm sweat pads keep you fresh and odour-free all day. See top picks

If you're tired of sweat staining your garments and making you feel sluggish, then it's time to introduce underarm sweat pads in your everyday routine.
Use underarm sweat pads everyday while working out and otherwise too to prevent odour and stains on garments.(Pexels)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 07:53 PM IST
ByShreya Garg

Sweating is a common problem and with it occurs the issue of odour and staining of garments. To combat both the problems, introduce underarm sweat pads in your everyday routine. These pads are comfortable to use and made of breathable fabric. They absorb sweat readily and keep odour at bay. You won't have to worry about feeling embarrassed from stain spots showing on your apparel, as these pads soak in all the sweat and prevent discolouration of garments. Effective and a convenient option, these pads can be used by both genders to feel fresh and confident throughout the day.Amazon has a host of such options available on its platform. To help you with the selection, we have rounded up a few options. Scroll down to take a look at them.1. Sirona Disposable Underarm Sweat Pads for Men and Women - 24 Pads | Peel-off | Stain proof | Anti Perspiration

These ultra thin disposable sweat pads come in different packs. They are easy to use and act as a shield against sweat. They work by locking in excess sweat and preventing your apparel from discolouring. They are suitable to be used under all garments and are made of breathable non-woven fabric. Besides, these are suitable for use by both men and women.2. PEESAFE Disposable Underarm Sweat Pads (Pack of 14) - Folded | Prevents Stains , Absorbs Sweat & Unpleasant Odour

RELATED STORIES

This pack contains 14 underarm sweat pads. They help in preventing stains on apparel and keep one fresh all-day long. They absorb sweat and prevent odour and are a must-have, especially in peak summer months. The material with which these pads are made is breathable and it is also comfortable to use.3. Pinq Polka Soft Premium Organic Cotton Feel Rash Free Ultra Thin Disposable Underarm Sweat Pads Unisex (Pack of 14)

This pack contains 14 underarm sweat pads. They are ultra thin and made from cotton. Thanks to dry technology these pads come equipped with, they are able to absorb sweat and keep one comfortable through the day. These pads come in one size and can be used by both males and females.4. Medo Specia Disposable Underarm Sweat Pads for Men and Women | Blocks Sweat & Underarm Stains (7)

This pack of seven unscented underarm sweat pads is disposable and supremely effective in keeping odour and stains on garments at bay. Made from breathable non-woven cotton material, these pads help absorb sweat effectively and can be used with all kinds of clothing.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
grooming-online
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP