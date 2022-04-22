Upgrade your summer perfume collection with floral and citrusy fragrances

What if we tell you that there's one grooming product that can make you forget all about summer heat-related woes and keep you refreshed all day long. Well, no rewards for guessing since the answer is obvious. Perfumes with aromatic fragrances can be your saviour to beat the summer blues. Like every summer collection, your perfumes too need an upgrade. Summer season calls for fresh, floral, fruity and citrusy fragrances to feel alive and charged. Perfumes are good as they help enhance health and well-being by improving mood, reducing anxiety and stress.

To deal with body odour and intense heatwave, making a switch to light floral scents has become the need of the hour. Are you looking for some options? Then read on to take a look at our roundup of best summer perfumes.





Body Cupid Aqua Wave Perfume for Men & Women

With notes of Mint, Lavender, Rosemary, Jasmine, Sandalwood, Musk, among many others, this perfume is a concoction you wouldn’t want to miss out on. Its fragrance is endearing and has the power to set your mood right immediately. A premium scent, its long-lasting and lingering fragrance will envelop you with tenderness and warmth, making it easy for you to forget about the summer blues.

John Allen Ok One Oriental Fresh Summer Fragrance

Skin-friendly and senses-friendly, this perfume with its soothing oriental pine and Sandalwood exotic fragrance will enchant and delight you. Ideal for summers, its long-lasting fragrance will keep you energetic and happy. Besides, it is a unisex formulation.

Aura Divine Bliss EDP Summer perfume gift for men, women

The aromatic notes of citrus, ambery, fresh fruits, Musk, and Sandalwood is what makes this perfume a must-have for summer season. Its enticing fragrance elevates one’s vibe and mood from just a single spritz. Besides, it has a soothing effect on senses that can do wonders for one’s sense of self esteem.

Lattafa Luxury Perfume

This imported and unisex perfume’s scent is refreshing and pleasant. Its blend of Oud and Musk fragrances is premium and proves invigorating for the senses. Just one spritz from its bottle and one feels an instant surge in confidence.

FreshenGo Yellow Lemon Fragrance Perfumes

This fruity scent invigorates one’s senses. It has a potent citrusy fragrance that makes it ideal for summer wear. It is alcohol- and stain-free. To smell fresh all day long and feel vibrant, opt for this one.

