Uplift your mood, look and style with pink lip colour. See top picks

When one is getting ready, it often happens that one feels something is amiss with their overall look. It is in such situations a dash of pink lipstick can do wonders to elevate one's style. Whether you want to add a pop of colour to an otherwise plain look or simply jazz things up a little, a pink lip colour is one makeup tool that you can't afford to not have in your vanity box. The colour pink symbolizes love, compassion, playfulness, charm and much more. The best part is this lipstick colour pretty much suits well to all skin tones.



Amazon has a number of pink shade lipsticks from trusted brands on its platform. To help you with selection, we have rounded off some of the picks in our list below. All our picks are smudge-proof and long-lasting formulations. They glide over the lips smoothly and are highly pigmented. Keen to introducing some of them in your makeup collection? Then scroll down to take a look at them.

This fuchsia pink lip colour from SUGAR Cosmetics has a matte finish type and provides full coverage. The smudge-proof colour is highly pigmented and long-lasting. Enriched with the goodness of Vitamin E, it keeps your lips hydrated and make them look attractive. This lightweight formulation is also waterpoof and transferproof.

This pink matte lipstick from MyGlamm is formulated with the goodness of Moringa oil and helps in keeping your lips moisturized, soft and supple. It lasts for as long as up to 12 hours and is both smudge-proof and transfer proof. A vegan formulation, it glides smoothly over the lips and is a lightweight formulation.

This super stay matte ink lipstick from Maybelline New York has a flawless matte finish and lasts for good up to 16 hours. It comes with a unqiue arrow applicator that makes it super easy to apply this formulation. It has an intensely pigmented formula and is known to keep lips hydrated and moisturized.

This pink prom colour with matte finish type from Lakme lasts for a good about 16 hours and has a lightweight texture. It glides over lips easily and is easy in application. This too is smudge-proof and waterproof.



