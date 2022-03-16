Upset over dark underarms? Then try these skin lightening formulations

Have you been fretting over dark underarms and scrambling for solutions to even the skin tone? Then you should get your hands on an underarm lightening serum. This formulation helps treat hyperpigmentation, dark spots, acne and more. Using it over time can get you clear, smooth and soft skin. It deeply moisturises the skin and accelerates the process of cell renewal. Amazon has a range of such formulations listed on its platform. To help you with selection, we have rounded up a few of them in our list below. The products come packed with the goodness of natural ingredients and help improve the appearance of underarm skin manifold. Besides, the listed products are suitable for generally all skin types and skin tones. They will keep your underarms fresh and odour-free.

Keen on trying these wonder formulations? Then scroll through the list below to read about the amazing benefits of our top picks.

This underarm lightening serum for women is a natural formulation that helps in treating marks and pigmentation. It naturally brightens the skin and results in clear and smooth skin with improved texture. Enriched with the goodness of sea grape and green seaweed extracts, it keeps the skin moisturised and also accelerates the cell renewal process.

This skin whitening serum for underarms has a pleasant fragrance of lavender, tea tree and lemon. Its targeted action helps reduce stubborn pigmentation, black spots, discolouration and uneven skin tone. It deeply moisturises the skin and results in hydrated, smooth and soft skin. It is suitable for use for all skin types and skin tones.

This intimate lightening serum is effective in lightening and tightening the skin of underarms. Formulated from plant-based ingredients, this serum contains no harmful chemicals and harsh metals. It is especially best-suited for sensitive skin and suitable for all skin tones.

This underarm brightening serum is made of organic actives, licorice, brown sugar extract and natural retinol. It is effective in lightening, repairing and hydrating the skin. Loaded with antioxidants and amino acids, this helps keep underarms fresh and odour-free. It restricts the formation of bad bacteria and helps reverse sun damage and tanning. Another plus point is that this organic formulation is free from artificial preservatives, colours, parabens and sulphates.



