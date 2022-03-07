Use these underarm aluminium-free deodorant to keep odour at bay

In summers, a common problem that all face is smelly underarms. Heat and sweat lead to bacterial action. This causes the underarms to smell. While the ancient Indian way has been to have frequent baths during summers, in today's lifestyle that can be a challenge.

Over the years, there have been a number of solutions from talcum powders to perfumes to tackle this problem. One of the ways to deal with this problem has also been the use of deodorants. In its most traditional form, a deodorant is applied on the affected area to mask body odour due to bacterial breakdown of perspiration. It is also available in the form of spray, but a roll-on stick remains a popular choice.

In recent years, there has been major progress in formulating natural and more organic deodorants. There are many such products available in the markets which are free of aluminum.

Amazon has quite a few brands that stock such aluminum-free brands of deodorants. This Woman's Day, it wouldn't be a bad idea to indulge oneself and buy one of these products. It will also help you prepare for the long Indian summer.

This deodorant comes in the form of a stick and is free of sulfate. This is an organic deodorant, made using Blood Orange and Geranium. To those of us who are not aware, Geranium is a natural astringent that helps keep underarms dry and clean. Blood Orange's refreshing scent along with peppermint and Geranium keeps underarms fresh all day long. This deodorant is also free of alcohol and aluminum. It also brightens and tones underarms.

This is a long-lasting natural deodorant which prevents body odour for up to 24 hours. It is made with ocean extracted minerals, Tea Tree oil and other organic ingredients. It is free of aluminum and alcohol and does not contain synthetic fragrances and preservatives.

This deodorant contains aqua and natural extracts which gives you day-long odour protection. It also contains Coconut oil which moisturizes, lightens and brighten under arm skin. Cucumber extracts help to lighten the pigmented skin and rejuvenate dry skin. This deodorant keeps one fresh without blocking pores.

This underarm deo cream keeps you odour-free and fresh for more than 12 hours. This cream eliminates smell by tackling odour-causing bacteria. This too is free of aluminum and baking soda which let your body do what is supposed do — sweat. It does create a white patch on application. It comes with floral, fruity and beachy smells.

